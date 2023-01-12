Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: ‘Sunderland cannot afford to let Ross Stewart leave in the January transfer window’

Dear Roker Report,

Sunderland Football Club must do everything in its power to keep striker Ross Stewart at the club during the January transfer window.

First and foremost, Stewart has proven himself to be a valuable asset for Sunderland on the pitch. He has scored regularly since returning from injury and he is the team’s top scorer. His physical presence and finishing ability have been crucial for Sunderland, and letting him leave would leave a significant hole in the team’s attack.

In addition to his on-field contributions, Stewart has also become a fan favorite at Sunderland. His hardworking and determined style of play has endeared him to the club’s supporters, and losing him would not only weaken the team but also disappoint a large portion of the fan base.

Furthermore, the January transfer window is a notoriously difficult time to sign players, as clubs are often unwilling to part with their top performers midway through the season. It would likely be difficult for Sunderland to find a suitable replacement for Stewart if he were to leave, and any new signing may not be able to have the same immediate impact that Stewart has had.

In short, Sunderland cannot afford to let Ross Stewart leave in the January transfer window. He has proven himself to be a valuable player on the pitch and a fan favorite off it, and replacing him would be a difficult task during the season. The club must do everything in its power to keep Stewart at the club.

Matt Shaw

Ed’s note [Chris]: The main point on the Ross Stewart situation is that the ball is in our court. Gav summed it up perfectly on the site here and I said as much on a recent podcast that I’d be surprised if we lose Ross Stewart this month - but stranger things have happened in football.

Dear Roker Report,

Just wanted to echo the thoughts of Gary Engel today on RR regarding Luke O’Nien.

I was a doubter of Luke when we got promoted as I thought that he would struggle with the step up but remarkably he has actually improved and not stagnated. I think that is a testament to his character though and the fact he is always striving to improve.

I don’t think people who doubted him should be chastised for thinking that way, but more so they should think twice about doubting him in future because he has a stronger mentality than almost every footballer I’ve seen at SAFC in the last two decades.

Keep the faith

Ian Hughes

Ed’s note [Chris]: What can I say about Luke O’Nien that hasn’t already been said?! If you haven’t had a chance, you can listen to myself and Gav try and outdo each other in the “who loves Luke O’Nien most?” awards in the latest podcast here. His character at times lifts the side and although I still don’t know what his best position is, I don’t really care while he’s playing like this.

Dear Roker Report,

Have to say that I was very impressed with what Kristjaan Speakman had to say in his transfer window update. He sounds like he has everything under control.

I think that he has probably learned a lot over the last year or so in his post and in particular with the situation last year with Defoe and the handling of Lee Johnston’s sacking and the time it took to appoint a successor.

We talk a lot about this being a club where people can develop and maybe we forget that Speakman is a young man too in his first role as DoF anywhere ((previously academy boss at Birmingham)).

Anyway I think he has made more good decisions than bad ones and is hopefully going to continue to shape the strategy the club has for the future.

Graham Beattie (Syndey Mackem)