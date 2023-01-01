Andy’s Player Ratings: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland - Improved 2nd half sees The Lads earn a point

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with the goal, a couple of slightly hairy moments when he spilled a cross allowing Madine to blast one miles over and after Madine charged down a clearance out wide but solid enough.

Bailey Wright (C): 6/10

A poor header into the Blackpool half caused the opening goal, compounded with Wright struggling to get back. Much better after the break though.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Had to rush across to the left hand side for Blackpool’s opener, defended well enough but not as eye catching as his previous two games.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Caught out of position a couple of times in the first half and struggled to get back, defended well with the ball in front of him and almost got a cheeky goal with a near post flick from a corner.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Put in a few good balls from the right hand side and got an assist with a clever header to Stewart. Defended his side well all game, could maybe have closed down Lavery for the opener but that would have left another Blackpool player in space, left in no-man’s land with the centre backs out of position.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Struggled to get into the game initially but came alive around the hour mark and was a threat for the rest of the game.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Defended well in the middle of the park but hit and miss with his passing today.

Edouard Michut: 4/10

Got booked quite early into the game and struggled to make an impact, had to leave a couple of dangerous runners to avoid being sent off.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Had our first effort on target of the game but was a weak right-footed effort from the edge of the box, linked up well with Amad as usual.

Amad: 7/10

Far from his best game from us but still caused the home side major problems as the game went on, smacked one shot off the bar and laid a chance on a plate for Stewart.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Scored once again but will probably be kicking himself that he never got another, with a cross from Amad in particular somehow not ending up in the back of the net.

Substitutes

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

Came on with half an hour to go and his energy fully swung the game in our favour.

Man of the Match: Trai Hume

Did well at right back today and is making a case to be Sunderland’s first choice in that position, even when injuries clear up. Defended well all game, got forward to good effect with some dangerous crosses and notched an assist with a clever header to Ross Stewart.