Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 26 - Blackpool v Sunderland

Last time around... Wigan Athletic 1 Sunderland 4

The lads played a blinder yet again at the DW Stadium, with goals from Simms, Stewart, Roberts and an absolute screamer from Amad securing the three points.

With Simms now recalled to struggling parent club Everton, the Wigan outing will be his last game in red and white this season. We of course wish him well, as he did a great job in the north east across the past 4-5 months.

Whether he can make any difference for the Toffees only time will tell, but his goal contributions have been welcome this campaign. Good Luck Ellis, and cheers for all the hard work.

None of the predictions lads were bold enough to foresee 4 goals for the Mackems, so no perfect predictions this time, but everyone was hopeful of a win so will get something for that being the outcome.

Nobody predicted Stewart being used from the bench either, hence Ellis Simms rounding off his Sunderland loan spell with our first of the night at Wigan wasn't forecasted at all. Limited points gains across the board are the situation as we zero our sights on Blackpool this New Year's Day.

Predictions League Table - after 25 games

No change in the table positions as everyone got a single point for predicting a Mackem win, but missing out on both the right scores and first scorer.

That means Will and Matty stay top of the pile for Big Ben ringing us into 2023, and the rest of the lads are hoping they can haul them both back as we complete our first Championship campaign in the coming 5 months.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackpool 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

The Tangerines haven't won since just before Halloween, so I am very hopeful they don't suddenly find form against one of the best away teams in the league on the first day of 2023, namely us lot.

It’s a bit challenging to pick first goal scorer as there is still a chance that Stewart will start from the bench. With Simms now back on Merseyside though and about two weeks till our next league run out, I think the gaffer will play Ross from the start and try to close this one out in the first 70 mins or so.

I predict that we will score early on, and we will be bringing on our second wave of talent to close the game out as we did at The Latics. 2-0 may be light, but if it is as per Wigan, I’m happy to be wrong.

Go get the last of those nine festive points lads. You are shaping up well for a cracking second half of our first season at this level. Consolidation is still fine, but we look like we can do more, so why not??

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackpool 0 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

What a fantastic win it was on Thursday night. It was so refreshing to see us show our ruthless side, instead of settling at 2-1.

We now face a Blackpool side who also take up a relegation place and are in dire form. They haven’t won since late October, eight games ago,

Having seen what we can do against one struggling side, I fully suspect we can do it again.

I anticipate that we will see another hatful of goals for us, as our attack peels these Tangerines apart.

Ha’way the Lads!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackpool 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

After the last two games only a fool would bet against us on the road playing a struggling Blackpool side who are winless in eight games and only scored four goals in that run.

I want to see youth, energy and pace once again and should that happen, Blackpool won’t be able to live with us!

Simms going back to Everton is a blow, but not for this game as I feel Rossco would have been rotated back in any case.

The only thing holding me back from predicting a rout is that Blackpool have only conceded more than one goal twice in their last nine.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackpool 0 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I was confident of an away win against Wigan, and am equally confident of bagging the three points again today at a Blackpool side that looks as if it’ll be rivalling the Latics for a relegation place. Stewart will surely come back in from the off, and with a few players having been rested on Thursday we’ll have a few fresh legs to choose from. I’ll go for a 3-0 win – hopefully, that’s not over-confidence shining through.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackpool 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

Back to back victories is a beautiful sight to behold and now is the time we need to get behind the lads the most.

Blackpool have a bare bones squad in the third of three games, so I think there is the potential for the lads to swarm and grab a ton of goals against a real fatigued side.

With us probably a little tired, I think we will take a two-goal lead for Blackpool to bring one back and we will sit, take the win and push through the transfer window.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackpool 1 - Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a convincing win against Wigan, we need to follow up with more of the same against North-West opposition again in Blackpool.

Another basement side in the division, with the added threat of a reasonably in-form Jerry Yates, will need to be taken seriously but we should have more than enough quality. Seeing the likes of Hume, Ba and Michut come into the side with real positivity feels like new signings and gives Mowbray a selection headache.

Much like Thursday night, I’d expect Amad to pull the strings and give us the inspiration for a third win on the spin, with Ross Stewart continuing his immense form.