Opinion: “Ross loss will open the door to a new system!”

I think we can all be forgiven for feeling slightly gutted if we spot Ross Stewart in the stands when Sunderland next take to the pitch.

Having quickly become somewhat of a talisman to the team his absence will leave a large hole, not simply because of his imposing frame.

The transfer window was filled with fans demanding that the club brought in some striking support and there will be those who say that Ross’ injury is a real “I told you so” moment.

There is nothing we can do about the injury other than wish The Loch Ness Drogba, a speedy recovery.

However, it may well open the door to a different style of play in our next game.

While we do not have another six feet plus striker in the wings, we have some young, new and exciting signings who have bags of pace. Indeed, Rangers fans say that Amad only showed what he could do when paired alongside a big strike partner. Bennette arrives with bags of confidence and a place in the World Cup up for grabs, and has a goal in him.

In many ways, Wednesday’s game was a nightmare, given the team had trained for three days in a style of play that Stewart’s injury made redundant on the night.

Tony Mowbray and the team have had time to put a new system in place and it will be interesting to see how they set up when we next play.

The loss of Stewart forces Mowbray and the team to develop a Plan B. What’s to say that if the system has some success, it will also allow Simms and Stewart to be rotated or rested as the season progresses?

It will also provide an opportunity for Simms to stamp his identity on the side. Stewart is a class act and has delivered time and time again when its matters.

The next number of weeks will see Simms as the pivotal point of our attack and given the respect he gained at Hearts and Blackpool, he is more than capable of rising to the challenge.

Would I like a fully fit Ross Stewart leading the line? Absolutely, but he can’t, and Mowbray needs to find a way to create a system that will deliver a silver lining to the cloud which Ross’s injury cast over the club this week.