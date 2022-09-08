If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Share All sharing options for: Roker Rapport Podcast: Previewing Sunderland v Millwall w/ Omer Ronayne of That Millwall Podcast!

What’s the crack?

That Millwall Podcast - so what got Omer (and mate Micky) into podcasting and how are they enjoying the whole fan media experience daan Landan Taan?

Does everyone really hate them (The Lions - not Omer and Micky) and do they really care?

Poor Omer reveals the terrible cost of having inconsiderate mates who let their lasses book engagement parties on away days;

How have Millwall been doing since last our two sides met; they’ve been pretty steady in the Championship recently, so what are their expectations this season?

Gary Rowett replaced a modern Millwall Legend - Neil Harris - as manager of the Lions in late 2019; how have they done since the witch and are they happy with how things are going?

What sort of side should Sunlun expect to meet this weekend? What is the current Millwall style of play, and who are their players to watch?

Our former Captain - George ‘7/10’ Honeyman - returns home on Saturday; how have the Millwall faithful taken to him, and how’s he been getting on?

All this and more! Listen in!

ICYMI: Due to injuries in the Sunderland AFC camp, you may be tuning in unaware of our release earlier today covering all things Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin and the Boro aftermath - which you can find just prior to this on whatever podcatcher you’re using right now!

Enjoy the show and Ha’way The Lads!

