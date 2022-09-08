Roker Roundup: Bennette’s dad gives details on why he’s not featured yet - and a BCD friendly

Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: Bennette’s dad gives details on why he’s not featured yet - and a BCD friendly

Bennette’s father on how Jewison has adapted

Jewison Bennette has yet to make his debut for Sunderland since his move from Herediano but according to the player’s father, that debut is not too far off.

Although he has been registered by Sunderland, Bennette Sr. told La Teja they are hoping the final documentation goes through this week so his son can be considered for first team duties.

Bennette Sr. says he is adapting well and says Tony Mowbray likes the young winger, particularly his ability in one v ones and Bennette Jr. played in a behind closed doors friendly on Tuesday, alongside Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba, and registered ‘some assists’:

One day he spoke to us and told us that he likes the one-on-one; that he trains well and that he adapts quickly to his teammates and does things well. Thank God he’s doing well. Yesterday they played a friendly match, he played the whole game, with the other three teammates who are new. They were good, Jewi did well, he put in some assists and the coach likes him. The competition is tough but very good, that’s something that will make him grow.

Praise for ex-Cats youngster

Cieran Dunne signed for Scottish Championship outfit Cove Rangers this summer, following his release from Sunderland at the end of the season.

Signing on a free transfer last month, Dunne has already earned praise from his new manager following his willingness to travel to Aberdeen for regular football after three years at Sunderland where chances were few and far between.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Jim McIntyre pointed out the lack of experience he has at the age of 22 but says so far he has done really well with the step up to senior football: