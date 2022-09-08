Roker Rapport Podcast: Rossco & Cirkin injury news reaction & Boro 0-1 review with Craig Johns!

What’s the crack?
- Ross Stewart is out for at least 6 weeks after scan results were revealed yesterday, with Dennis Cirkin joining him on the side-lines for a slightly shorter period - how does Gav and Phil think we’ll cope?
- Can Tony Mowbray find a way around the loss of our best player? Do we think a change in the system is coming off the back of this news?
- Boro and Sunlun battled it out Monday night - first up was that a fair result?
- The loss of Ross Stewart was significant - just how significant was it to this game specifically given the short period of time Mowbray had to change it up?
- What did Craig make of the Boro performance - did their fans expect the worst in the final half hour given the way their season has gone?
- What did the lads make of the performances on an individual and team level - despite not being able to find the target Sunderland didn’t seem to be overwhelmed…
- Which players needed to do more on Monday night, and can we expect them to get back to normal against Millwall at the weekend?
Our Chris Wynn will be returning with the preview later today - thanks for listening!
