Roker Rapport Podcast: Rossco & Cirkin injury news reaction & Boro 0-1 review with Craig Johns!

Aye there’s been a bit of bad news about the Loch Ness Drogba, so Gav and Phil got together very quickly to add their thoughts on the extent of the injuries to both Rossco and Cirkin before Gav, Martin and Craig Johns - Boro reporter for the Gazette - get their teeth into Monday night’s match in front of the Sky cameras!