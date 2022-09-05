Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland: Lads lack a cutting edge as ‘Boro take the points!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

I don’t think he looked particularly comfortable tonight but made a couple of routine saves and an important punch from a high ball.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Didn’t quite get enough on the ball for the opener, was a physical game and well suited to O’Nien.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Battled all night, got done a little by the good touch by McGree for the goal but defended resolutely all night.

Dennis Cirkin: 5/10

Not a great night for Cirkin, got beat a little too easily a couple of times and ended up needing to be subbed due to injury.

Lynden Gooch: 5/10

Probably should have closed down the cross in the lead up to the goal quicker and couldn’t get anything going in an attacking sense.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Steady performance in the middle of the park without ever standing out, did play a good ball into Amad in the second half.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Started quite poorly with Boro’s intensity seemingly catching him out but grew into the game and was better in the second half.

Jack Clarke: 5/10

Good battle with Jones all game but unfortunately came off second best, did get past him at times but was either brought down or had poor delivery.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Really should have scored in the first half but took the effort first time when he should have taken a touch. Had just grown into the game when he went off.

Ellis Simms: 6/10

Held the ball up well and played a good ball into Pritchard but struggled to make himself a threat.

Patrick Roberts: 5/10

Won the ball high up the pitch early on that led to Pritchard’s chance and should have had a free kick on the edge of the box right on the stroke of half-time but couldn’t impose himself on the game.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Made one good run in behind the Boro defence but elected to back heel the ball to Simms rather than take on the shot when well placed. Team unable to get him the ball with room to run into.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Tested the goalkeeper from a free kick out wide and covered a lot of ground as we tried to get into the game without threatening.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Came on for the crocked Cirkin as Boro were pushed back, tested by Watmore but comfortable enough.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Replaced Gooch at right wing-back late on but no chance to make anything happen.

Man of the Match: Corry Evans

Not a great match by any means but got stuck in, kept play ticking in midfield, played a great through ball to Amad that should probably have resulted in a goal and lack of real man of the match contenders leaves Evans as my pick.