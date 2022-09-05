Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 8 - Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Last time around - Rotherham at home

In probably our best performance of the season so far and certainly our strongest home showing, the lads comprehensively defeated The Millers 3-0 in our midweek home game last Wednesday. With stellar performances across the team, and for Ross Stewart and Jack Clarke especially, we have to assume confidence will be high for the half hour trip down the A19 tonight.

Scoring was widespread and high in places for our Roker Report lads too, as the Predictions lads backed our Black Cats to put their stamp on previously undefeated Rotherham, and in the second half especially they did just that.

Jack topped the scoring mid-week with 3 points for a perfect prediction, and both Malc and Will picked up a pair of points for the right outcome and the right first scorer, in Ross Stewart. Matty, Bomber and Martin all got a point a piece, meaning we went from a recent zero-scoring predictions round to one where everyone got something.

Predictions League Table

The table changes quite a bit from last time around, with Will taking the top of the league, and Bomber and Matthew close on his heels. Martin could do with a couple of good prediction rounds to catch up with the lads above him, but it was a good haul for all, as it was for SAFC as a club and a fanbase.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Boro have only won once this season, and in that win at home to Swansea they had less possession, less shots on goal and on target, and they had the benefit of an extra man for the last few minutes plus stoppage time.

I’m backing the lads to get a lead early and to defend that well. Big Ross is on fire, and if Ellis gets back to scoring habits I’d be happy to be wrong, but Alex is in the middle of everything and is surely going to score from a set piece before long.

A win can take us into the top 4 and on the same points as 2nd place Sheff Utd and 3rd place Bristol City, which would be a good place to build from. As we exit the summer and embark on our autumn of football where the weather will get less oppressive, too, this will allow the lads to press even harder for longer, which will bring results against sides like the Smoggies who are struggling at the back.

Back-to-back wins for Tony would do him the world of good too, though I don't think much phases the bloke.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

It was a comprehensive win on Wednesday, but tonight’s “Derby” will be a lot tougher.

Given the side and the gaffer Boro have, they’ve had a stinker so far.

They were a side tipped to do well this season, but have only managed one win in seven so far.

I think Wilder will turn it around, but they will not want to fall too far behind in their quest for promotion.

As favourites, the pressure will be on them tonight. So I reckon if we look to unsettle them early doors, it will only ramp up that pressure, and perhaps hostility from the Boro faithful.

Whilst we haven’t won against the Smoggies in ten years, something tells me that the tide will turn tonight!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-3 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

Many ‘Boro fans have bemoaned their team's inability to defend properly. They’ve conceded 2 or more in 4 of their 7 games this season and did not keep a clean sheet in any of the other 3.

With how threatening we are in attack you have to believe that they aren’t going to be able to keep us out.

The defence will be buoyed by the clean sheet, but Middlesbrough’s best form has been at the Riverside.

Maybe I’m getting caught up in Mogga fever, but long may this wave’s crest continue to be ridden!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m looking forward to tonight’s game – think it’ll be really interesting to see how we do and where we’re at against Boro, who are many people’s favourites to go up but have had an indifferent start. I’m wary of Duncan Watmore – the curse of the ex and all that – but I think if the situations were reversed and our former captain and manager was coming back to the SoL with Middlesbrough, we all know the likely outcome!

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a great result midweek, and more bodies through the door, the lads will have the bit between their teeth to beat a team down the road.

This will really be Mogga’s first test and at his old stomping ground, deep down he will want to get another victory on the road.

Clarke and Stewart have been linking up perfectly so far this season and with Boro not being able to keep a clean sheet as of yet, I feel this is the perfect time for them to take it to the next level.

Chris Wilder does not seem like a happy chappy at the moment, and with the fans seemingly on his back and downbeat about the side so far this season, we need to be taking advantage and pushing on with our momentum.

I believe it will be a game of few chances, but one we will show our clinical edge.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Welcome to Middlesbrough’s biggest game of the season, as all 15 of them welcome us for this all North-East affair.

A strong win in mid-week sets us up nicely for this one, and we may be able to involve some of our new acquisitions after their half-time unveiling on Wednesday. I wouldn’t expect any to start, but may give us something fresh to consider from the bench.

I like the small touches Tony Mowbray made against Rotherham and expect to see more of the same. Our pressing was more controlled, and our lads had plenty of energy going into the final throes of the game.

I hear Chris Wilder is the best manager in League One but I have not been impressed by them so far, but we must be wary as they have a decent squad of players and surely will get it together.

Hopefully, we can continue as we have been and walk out with all three points - woahhh, you do the Tony Mowbray.