Roker Rapport Podcast: The Middlesbrough v Sunderland AFC Preview w/ The Tw12th Man Podcast!

What’s the crack?

Been a while hasn’t it…

How have our southern cousins been the past few years? Have they missed us at all?

What are the thoughts on Teeside about Sunderland’s recent appointment of Mogga? He’s quite well liked down there, so will he get a good reception from the home crowd?

Chris has a quick rummage about the history of our regional neighbours, and gets Stephen’s thoughts on what exactly these games are; Is it a derby? Do they care? Do we care? Are we both pretending we don’t care because we don’t know if the other one actually does?

How is Chris Wilder managing at the Riverside - are the Boro fans content or are things looking a bit dicey for him currently?

What do the lads think would be a fair result, and are there any nerves ahead of this one?

All this and more!

ICYMI: as mentioned above we also have a nice little reaction pod covering SAFC’s transfer dealings from our Gav and Craig, which should be sat just behind the pod you’re listening to now if you fancy a bit more Lads chatter before the game!

Enjoy your weekend and Ha’way the Lads!

