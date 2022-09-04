Roker Rapport Podcast: Reaction to Sunderland AFC’s Summer Transfer Window!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

What’s the crack?

Pretty much what it says on the tin - the lads look at the incomings since the window opened and also note the lack of outgoings, as the recruitment team seem determined to retain as many first team players from the last campaign as possible;

Who stands out of the players signed this window - or even who stands out in the group of young lads unveiled to the Stadium of Light crowd on Wednesday night?

Do we think new gaffer will be happy working with the lads he has - he’s stated a desire to develop the younger players and has some considerable experience of doing so at other clubs - so could this prove the perfect mix for Mowbray?

All this and more!

ICYMI: the lads broadcast a Live Twitter Spaces on Thursday night as the deadline drew to a close, and you can catch the three hour uncut chat (whether you have a Twitter account or not) by following the link here - https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynKOaEmMQWJR - if you’ve a craving for even more Sunlun content.

Thanks for listening lads and lasses!

