Sunderland’s September Preview: What can The Lads look forward to this month?

Middlesbrough (A), 5/9/22

Middlesbrough have not started the season well at all. They followed their first win of the season up by conceding a last-minute goal to Watford, leaving them with six points from their opening seven games. Chris Wilder will be hoping to turn it all around in September, starting with the Tees-Wear game.

One to Watch: Rodrigo Muniz

The Brazilian signed on loan from Fulham and scored on his full debut against Watford and was a handful for the experienced Hornets defence. The young forward will be hoping to continue that form into Monday’s game, live on Sky Sports.

Millwall (H), 10/9/22

Millwall have had an average start to the season. Following three defeats in a row, Millwall managed to beat Cardiff yesterday to fire them up the table, into 13th. George Honeyman will be hoping for a special Wearside return and I’m sure he’ll fire up his colleagues for September’s only game at the SOL.

One to Watch: Charlie Cresswell

On loan from Leeds, the young centre back scored twice on his debut for the Lions and is a big presence at the back. Our frontmen will have to be on top of their game to get through Cresswell and his defensive compatriots.

Reading (A), 14/9/22

Tipped by many at the start of the season to be in a relegation battle this term, the Royals have started positively despite thrashings away to Rotherham United and Sheffield United. Eight of the 10 goals they have conceded so far this season were conceded in those two games.

One to Watch: Tom Ince

Reading don’t score many, but when they do you just know Tom Ince will have been involved in some capacity. Ince may not be as quick as he once was but his left foot still has the capabilities it always has. Tom scored a beauty as Paul watched on from the dugout against Cardiff– the Ince’s are doing all they can to ensure a positive season for the Royals.

Watford (A), 17/9/22

Watford are looking to make a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking and have started the season how they mean to go on. They’ve picked up 13 points from the opening eight games and are sitting comfortably in 5th position.

One to Watch: Ismaïla Sarr

Somehow Watford have managed to keep hold of the Senegalese winger who has been linked with a £30million move away from Vicarage Road. The pacy winger will cause issues for every full back in the Championship and has already contributed this season with two goals and an assist.