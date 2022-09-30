Roker Rapport Podcast: Previewing Sunderland v Preston with George Hodgson of PNE Live!

What’s the crack?
- How is PNE manager Ryan Lowe getting on this season?
- What are fan expectations currently, and do they align with the strategy set out by owner Craig Hemmings?
- How have new signings Troy Parrott and Álvaro Fernández settled in - are they showing their pedigree?
- What sort of football are PNE playing currently, and is it anywhere near what they want to see?
- Despite league position only three points separate the two sides - just how unpredictable is the Championship this season?
- What should Tony Mowbray expect come tomorrow afternoon?
- *mutters something about Alex Neil*
- Thanks for listening and Ha’way the Lads!
