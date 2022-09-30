Roker Rapport Podcast: Previewing Sunderland v Preston with George Hodgson of PNE Live!

Don’t you just hate the International break? Now it’s over our Chris Wynn had a quick chat with PNE fan and LancsLive reporter - George Hodgson - to find out how things are going down Deepdale, and looking ahead to the glorious return to Championship action as Sunderland take on the Lilywhites tomorrow at the Stadium of Light!