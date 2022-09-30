 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: Previewing Sunderland v Preston with George Hodgson of PNE Live!

Don’t you just hate the International break? Now it’s over our Chris Wynn had a quick chat with PNE fan and LancsLive reporter - George Hodgson - to find out how things are going down Deepdale, and looking ahead to the glorious return to Championship action as Sunderland take on the Lilywhites tomorrow at the Stadium of Light!

By Editor Gav
What’s the crack?

  • How is PNE manager Ryan Lowe getting on this season?
  • What are fan expectations currently, and do they align with the strategy set out by owner Craig Hemmings?
  • How have new signings Troy Parrott and Álvaro Fernández settled in - are they showing their pedigree?
  • What sort of football are PNE playing currently, and is it anywhere near what they want to see?
  • Despite league position only three points separate the two sides - just how unpredictable is the Championship this season?
  • What should Tony Mowbray expect come tomorrow afternoon?
  • *mutters something about Alex Neil*
  • Thanks for listening and Ha’way the Lads!

