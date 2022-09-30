Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Jewison Bennette could be Sunderland's new star!”

Dear Roker Report,

I think we have a star on our hands with Jewison Bennette.

There’s something special about this lad. I can’t put my finger on it yet but it’s there, because the hype around him is unusual for a Sunderland kid.

I haven’t witnessed this since Jordan Pickford, and it isn’t just coming from within the club, but also from elsewhere.

I don’t want to pile pressure on the boy, but I think he could be a real success story.

What do you think?

Kyle Langdale

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi Kyle, thank you for your letter. I agree that Bennette looks like a really talented young footballer, and from what Tony Mowbray has said, he's a positive, upbeat presence on the training ground, as well. He’s a skilful, pacy forward with an eye for goal, and that’s exactly what we need. What I would say, however, is that it’s important that he is given the time and space to develop. He’s travelled a long way from home and is obviously still settling into life at the club, so smart management will be key if we are to see the best of him during the coming seasons, and I’m confident that we’ll do just that.

Dear Roker Report,

From reading some comments on the banter page, it feels to me like public opinion is turning against Ellis Simms and I can’t fathom why.

Is this just a minority of people deciding he doesn’t want to be here anymore or is there something to it?

Thank you.

Jack Asbery

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Jack. Thanks for getting in touch! Frankly, I find the criticism of Simms absolutely bizarre. He’s certainly endured some ups and downs in form since he arrived, but the occasional accusations of him being ‘lazy’ and ‘not fancying it’, to me, are nothing short of ludicrous. I can’t wait to see a fully-fit Simms back in the red and white stripes in the near future. He’s got some serious ability, and I’m certain that he’ll continue to show his worth as the season unfolds.

Dear Roker Report,

I’ve missed the Lads so much.

The last two weeks have been boring as I have no interest in international football, women’s football or any other sport.

It made me think: how the hell did we hope during that first lockdown when the season got cancelled? It feels like years ago.

Fingers crossed that Preston aren’t up for it and the Lads can perform in front of a big crowd. Let’s have three more points and some more good football!

Jeff Graham