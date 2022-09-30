Share All sharing options for: Championship Pulse Check: How are Coventry getting on in their interrupted season?

What’s gone well for you so far this season?

Honestly - pretty much nothing has gone well for Coventry City this season so far. Probably the only positive is that we’ve not lost either of last two games and look like we’re slowly getting back to some form.

And what’s not gone so well?

Pretty much everything - losing Callum O’Hare the day before Sunderland away to a serious hamstring injury threw a massive spanner in our plans, coupled with injuries to fellow midfielder Liam Kelly and suspensions for Gustavo Hamer. This has left a massive hole in our squad, along with the late sale of Dom Hyam to Blackburn without any replacement. October as a month looks season defining for CCFC.

Who’s been your standout player so far?

A bit of an unsung hero but Jake Bidwell as he goes under the radar - he gets stuck in and has featured in every game this season. The only other name to mention is Ben Sheaf, who continues to develop into one of the best young Championship central midfielders.

Who’s not quite been at the races?

Simon Moore has had a shocking run of form in the Cov City goal, along with Hamer getting sent off twice this season.

How’s the general feeling regarding your manager?

Robins shouldn’t be under any pressure due to the great job he’s done, but there is unrest in the fanbase over team selections and signings - and it’s not just a blip in form as Cov have won only 9 games out of last 40. Personally Robins has my full backing and support but it’s unclear whether if results continue to be poor, will the clubs hierarchy act?

Where did you think you’d finish before the season started, and has that changed?

I honestly thought Cov would be in playoff mix, but now it’s a case of getting to 50 points as soon as possible, and then seeing where the land lies.

And finally, what’s your impression of Sunderland been so far?