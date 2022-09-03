Roker Roundup: Ex-Sunderland defender thinks we’ll be ‘better off’ with Mowbray in charge

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

‘Sunderland better off’

Former Sunderland defender Alan Stubbs has been speaking to BoyleSports Football regarding Alex Neil’s recent departure, as well as the arrival of Tony Mowbray.

Despite the upheaval Neil’s move to Stoke caused, Stubbs believes Sunderland may actually be in a better position now under Mowbray, with the ex-Black Cat hoping the club make a push for the play-offs:

Wherever Tony Mowbray has been he has done a very good job. He did a fantastic job at Blackburn especially with the lack of resources he had. His track record will stand him in good stead and I think he’ll do a very good job at Sunderland. I think they’re possibly even in a better position now than they were under Alex Neil. I hope Tony does really well and I’d love to see Sunderland pushing for the play-offs.

Stubbs is also a former manager of Ross Stewart, having the young player under his charge during a spell at St. Mirren, and believes if he carries on improving like he has, then the Premier League will be in his future:

Ross Stewart was at St Mirren when I was there and he always wanted to be a guaranteed starter. He’s done really well at Sunderland, there’s no doubt about it. He’s had a big rise in a short space of time so he just has to focus on continuing what he’s doing because if he carries on then I’m sure the big Premier League move will come for him.

Winchester on loan move

Sunderland’s only business on transfer deadline day was to send versatile midfielder Carl Winchester to Shrewsbury Town on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Northern Ireland international has been speaking about the move to Shrewsbury’s official website and couldn’t speak highly enough of his time at Sunderland, saying the experience was unbelievable:

It was unbelievable. If you’d have told me when I was at Forest Green that I would go to Sunderland and be part of a promotion-winning team I wouldn’t have believed you. It was something special. That club is amazing, the fans are incredible and it takes a type of player to go up there and play for them. You have to wear your heart on your sleeve and give everything because those fans give everything for that club. They deserve to be in the Championship and even higher because the potential of that club is phenomenal.

Winchester then spoke about how the move came about and how his former Sunderland team-mates Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan sold the club to him:

I’m delighted to be here. I spoke to a couple of the lads yesterday and they had nothing but good things to say about the club. It was the end of the transfer window, I had a couple of conversations with the gaffer. He was keen to bring me here which was a real positive for me. At this stage in my career I just want to be playing games. I want to say thanks to Sunderland because they are a brilliant club, an outstanding club, a massive club but I just want to play games. Speaking to Flanno (Flanagan) and Briz (O’Brien) – they had nothing but good things to say about the club and I thought ‘yeah I’ll have a bit of that.’

The 29-year-old played in a number of positions for Sunderland, something he is always happy to do as long as he is on the pitch and playing:

I will play anywhere. I’m just happy as long as I am playing. If that’s midfield, sometimes at Sunderland I was playing right centre-back, right wing-back. I’m happy to do a job anywhere.

Former Black Cats on the move

Stansilav Varga has been appointed the new manager of second division Polish outfit MKS Sandecja, replacing Darius Dudek, the younger brother of Liverpool legend Jerzy.

Varga has signed a deal until June, with an option to extend it for a further year.

Ex-Sunderland striker James Vaughan has been appointed the Loans Pathway Manager of Premier League side Everton.

Vaughan had been Sporting Director of Tranmere Rovers but left his role to return to Goodison Park, where he will look after youngsters out on loan. Speaking to the Everton website, Vaughan was delighted to return to the club where he started his career:

I’m honoured to be returning to Everton and excited to fulfil my role in ensuring the loan system is an important and successful part of the player development pathway. It means a lot to me to be returning to the Club that gave me my football career and I am relishing the opportunity to use the experience I gained over 16 years as a player to help those coming through our Academy.

Alfred N’Diaye has returned to former club Malaga on a permanent deal following a spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Shabab.

The 32-year-old spent a year on loan at Malaga from Villarreal during the 2018-19 season and has signed a two-year deal with the second division side and was happy to return to the club, explaining to the official website: