Championship Pulse Check: Huddersfield Town – last year’s playoff finalists haven’t started well

Huddersfield Town. 23rd P9 W2 D1 L6 Pts 7

Huddersfield were only two wins off automatic promotion last season, but have struggled under new manager Danny Schofield, who paid the ultimate price for their poor start to the new campaign... Matt Shaw of And He Takes That Chance pod tells all.

What’s gone well for you so far this season?

Literally nothing! I think if you forced my arm behind my back and demanded I pick something then I’ll say that we’ve signed some promising players in the transfer window, but the fruits of this may not be seen until further down the road. Throw in the breakthrough of Etienne Camara to the mix and I think we look like we have a decent side... In 2024.

And what’s not gone so well?

Literally everything! We lost the best coach we’ve had since David Wagner in Carlos Corberan and then replaced him with someone who wasn’t capable of doing the role. We then sold our best players and replaced them with players accustomed to the tier below, then to rub some salt into my wounds we faffed about offering small amounts for Ellis Simms and some cheeky buggers came and took him on loan whilst we dawdled.

Who’s been your standout player so far?

Erm... Not sure we have one. David Kasumu who we signed from MK Dons looks like a player we’ll love but he’s spent more time injured than on the field. Midfielder Jack Rudoni has shown flashes of being a decent player but consistency in decision making isn’t there yet. With my arm still behind my back, I’ll go for Yuta Nakayama, he’s played centre back, left back, wing back and inverted left wing back and he’s performed pretty well.

Who’s not quite been at the races?

Essentially most of the players gave off a ‘trying to get the head coach sacked’ vibe from early on in the season. I’m sure that’s not the case but the likes of Lee Nicholls, Sorba Thomas, Tom Lees and Danny Ward have been nowhere near the outstanding levels they set last season.

How’s the general feeling regarding your manager?

Sorrow because he’s lost his job. Danny Schofield was a cult hero with the fanbase having given over 10 years’ service as a player and 3 years as a coach, it’s pretty gutting that it’s not worked out. Some of the names being linked with replacing him are completely uninspiring especially as three quarters of the fanbase are pining for a return of David Wagner. If Wagner comes back there’s the potential for another rollercoaster or the potential to completely ruin his infallibility with the supporters either way it won’t be dull.

Where did you think you’d finish before the season started, and has that changed?

I said 14th before we lost the head coach and half the playing side. Our finishing position hinges on the next appointment, get that wrong and we could sink ourselves. However, I think we’ll do ok with the next appointment and we should be able to lift ourselves up to at most 18th, we’ve got the players to do so.

And finally, what’s your impression of Sunderland been so far?