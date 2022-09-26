Championship Pulse Check: Rotherham - How are the Millers faring so far in the Championship?

Rotherham United: 8th position. Played 9, Won 3, Drawn 5, Lost 1 - Points 14

Rotherham proved a very tough opponent for us last season in League One, and like us have started the season pretty well. While they didn’t put up a good show at the Stadium of Light, it’s been a different story in the rest of the games so far this season. Matthew Lax from Rotherham pod New York Talk gives us the lowdown.

What’s gone well for you so far this season?

Rotherham United have had an excellent start to the season, our defence has been very good so far this season, with only two other teams conceding less so far. Other than some poor defending at the Stadium of Light, we have been very consistent in our opening nine games.

And what’s not gone so well?

The only thing we can complain about so far is that in a few away games we haven’t created enough chances. For example, against Middlesbrough we were good in defence but never really caused their defence any problems. That being said at home we have looked excellent going forward so could be our setup away from home might need tweaking.

Who’s been your standout player so far?

We have had a few good performers so far, but our captain Richard Wood has been a standout. At 37 years old he had been written off by even some Millers fans, but as he always seems to he has come up with some brilliant performances. Scoring four goals is the headline, but he has been a rock in defence and leads by example which the rest of the team follows.

Who’s not quite been at the races?

One player who has question marks over him is Scott High. We brought him in on loan from Huddersfield. He is a young central midfielder, but we are yet to see what he offers. He doesn’t start games so he hasn’t really hindered us, but we will need to see something from him soon.

How’s the general feeling regarding your manager?

We are currently without a manager with Paul Warne going back to League One, this time with Derby. We have been given very vague bits of timescales and what we are looking for in a new manager so cannot say what we will get. Ideally, we want someone who sets up similarly as the squad we have is a good one. It is a very important appointment for the club, get it right and it could set us on a great path. Get it wrong and we will be on our way back to League One again.

Where did you think you’d finish before the season started, and has that changed?

At the start of the season, every Millers fan would have taken 21st, but this start suggests we have what it takes to take on most of this division. We have only fallen short in terms of performance once this season against Sunderland, on a night they would have been most teams in the championship. This start has let us dream of a comfortable season safe in mid-table.

And finally, what’s your impression of Sunderland been so far?