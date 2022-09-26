 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rotherham United v Watford - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium

Championship Pulse Check: Rotherham - How are the Millers faring so far in the Championship?

The international break gives us the perfect chance to check in with our fellow Championship clubs to see how they’ve been faring so far. We had the crack with Rotherham pod New York Talk to find out what’s been happening so far in South Yorkshire.

MartinWanless
Photo by Isaac Parkin/PA Images via Getty Images

Rotherham United: 8th position. Played 9, Won 3, Drawn 5, Lost 1 - Points 14

Rotherham proved a very tough opponent for us last season in League One, and like us have started the season pretty well. While they didn’t put up a good show at the Stadium of Light, it’s been a different story in the rest of the games so far this season. Matthew Lax from Rotherham pod New York Talk gives us the lowdown.

What’s gone well for you so far this season?

Rotherham United have had an excellent start to the season, our defence has been very good so far this season, with only two other teams conceding less so far. Other than some poor defending at the Stadium of Light, we have been very consistent in our opening nine games.

Sunderland v Rotherham United - Sky Bet Championship
Rotherham came to the Stadium of Light for Tony Mowbray’s first game in charge.
Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And what’s not gone so well?

The only thing we can complain about so far is that in a few away games we haven’t created enough chances. For example, against Middlesbrough we were good in defence but never really caused their defence any problems. That being said at home we have looked excellent going forward so could be our setup away from home might need tweaking.

Sunderland v Rotherham United - Sky Bet Championship
The Millers have been struggling to create chances away from home
Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who’s been your standout player so far?

We have had a few good performers so far, but our captain Richard Wood has been a standout. At 37 years old he had been written off by even some Millers fans, but as he always seems to he has come up with some brilliant performances. Scoring four goals is the headline, but he has been a rock in defence and leads by example which the rest of the team follows.

Rotherham United v Watford - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium
Richard Wood’s been a standout performer so far this season – and has scored four goals in nine games, too.
Photo by Isaac Parkin/PA Images via Getty Images

Who’s not quite been at the races?

One player who has question marks over him is Scott High. We brought him in on loan from Huddersfield. He is a young central midfielder, but we are yet to see what he offers. He doesn’t start games so he hasn’t really hindered us, but we will need to see something from him soon.

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United - Sky Bet Championship
High was signed from Huddersfield but hasn’t made much impact as yet
Photo by William Early/Getty Images

How’s the general feeling regarding your manager?

We are currently without a manager with Paul Warne going back to League One, this time with Derby. We have been given very vague bits of timescales and what we are looking for in a new manager so cannot say what we will get. Ideally, we want someone who sets up similarly as the squad we have is a good one. It is a very important appointment for the club, get it right and it could set us on a great path.

Get it wrong and we will be on our way back to League One again.

Rotherham United v Watford - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium
Warne’s left Rotherham for another crack at League One.
Photo by Isaac Parkin/PA Images via Getty Images

Where did you think you’d finish before the season started, and has that changed?

At the start of the season, every Millers fan would have taken 21st, but this start suggests we have what it takes to take on most of this division. We have only fallen short in terms of performance once this season against Sunderland, on a night they would have been most teams in the championship. This start has let us dream of a comfortable season safe in mid-table.

Rotherham United v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship
So far, so good for Rotherham
Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images

And finally, what’s your impression of Sunderland been so far?

Our 3-0 loss at the Stadium of Light is the only time this season we have been cut open. With it being the first game for a new manager it was always going to be difficult, and the key players for Sunderland shone. It is all about keeping the key players fit, with an addition or two in January, a flirt with the playoff places isn’t out of the question.

