Lasses Fan Focus: We speak to Charlton Women fans Sam Clarke & Tom Arch ahead of the big game!

Roker Report: How would you rate Charlton performance over the off-season and last three league games?

Sam Clarke: Apart from the disappointing first half against London City Lionesses, I’ve been really impressed so far. Last season we played a lot of good football but weren’t always clinical. This season we have been a lot more clinical and attacked with a lot more intent. Tom Arch: I would rate Charlton off-season and the last 3 games very positive, from watching the Southampton game which was 2-0 and the 4-3 defat to London city it definitely shows that we can score goals and then just off the back of a 3-0 win against Birmingham who are obviously big favourites to go back up. That’s 9 goals in 3 games which isn’t bad at all. It’s definitely what I expected from us since we’re one of the favourites to go up.

RR: What do you make of your transfer business in this window?

SC: I was disappointed in a couple of the departures, Eartha Cumings leaving was inevitable when a WSL club comes calling, you can’t expect anything else. Losing players like Anna Filbey, Elise Hughes and Lois Heuchan to rivals is disappointing though. However, the signings we have seen have been impressive, with a mix of good Championship experience and young talent coming from good WSL sides. I do still worry a little about our defensive depth, especially if Hannah Godfreys recent injury leaves her out for a while, so an addition or two there wouldn’t go a miss. TA: Altogether I’m very happy with the transfer business thought we bought in some very good players obviously Lucy Watson unfortunately done her ACL so has gone back to Chelsea, but players like Angela Addison, Emily Simpkins, Sian Rogers and a load of others have been very positive so far and have gelled in very well with the squad.

RR: Do you suspect anyone will have a breakout season or will you likely be relying on key players?

SC: I’m really excited about the prospect of Tegan McGowen, who at just 18 joined on a permanent deal from Chelsea and was very highly rated by them. She’s made one substitute appearance so far, but I feel she could really make an impact as the season goes on. Mary Bashford has also been a young player who has floated around the first team for a while, and after a successful loan with Gillingham last season could be ready to step up. TA: If I’m being honest Ella Rutherford is the biggest stand out player for me and this year will cause a lot of problems for teams in this division and it’s a long shot but I honestly feel like if she carries on it won’t be long until England come knocking. Another stand out would probably be Beth Roe who has been consistent every game she’s played very underrated sometimes. I could name so many players it’s hard to just pick one.

RR: Who would you say could be a thorn in the side for Sunderland?

SC: Angela Addison is someone who I have loved watching since she arrived in the summer. The ball just seems to be glued to her feet when she dribbles, and her direct running and trickery really causes defenders nightmares. After scoring her first goal on Sunday, I think she’ll just get more and more confident and dangerous as the season rolls on. TA: A thorn would more than likely be Ella Rutherford and Angela Addison both are a huge threat to all teams in this division and will take anyone on. At the other end Elisha N’dow has been solid at centre back for us so definitely look out for her.

RR: It’s always tough to give a score prediction early in the season, but how do you see this game panning out?

SC: I think this is an important game for Sunderland with them yet to win a game, and tough tests against Palace and London City coming up, they will really want to get this win and not let it go too long without. So I imagine they’ll come flying out the gates at home, so I’d like us to stay strong at the back, and use our flanks to catch Sunderland out. As long as we hold solid, I fancy our chances of scoring, just need to avoid giving away silly goals like we did against LCL. TA: Obviously I have to be biased, but after the last 3 performances I feel like the result will be Sunderland 1-3 Charlton

RR: And lastly, what are your expectations for Charlton this season?

SC: I want to see us compete this season. It’s a tough league with just one promotion space, but I want to see us pushing the top teams in the division. Last season felt like we were close but a player or two away from the best in the division, so I hope we’ve closed that gap and can prove it. TA: My expectations for the season as well as a lot of other Charlton fans is to be in and around the top 3 for sure and the way we’ve started it’s going to be a very interesting and close season for those going for the title.

