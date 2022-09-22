 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Millwall v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship

Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?

The international break gives us the perfect chance to check in with our fellow championship clubs to see how they’ve been faring so far. We had the crack with Blackpool pod Up the Mighty Pool to get the lowdown from the north west.

By MartinWanless
Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11

The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!

What’s gone well for you so far this season?

The new style of football where we are trying to get more control of games and create more chances has generally worked quite well and the transition from Critchley is underway.

And what’s not gone so well?

The window wasn’t great. We lost Critchley and then Bowler didn’t go until deadline day. A few big signings didn’t come off including Ellis Simms. We are probably worse off than we were 12 months ago in terms of the squad.

Blackpool v Oxford United - Sky Bet League One Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg
Ellis Simms was rumoured to be heading back to Blackpool before joining the lads.
Photo by Paul Greenwood - CameraSport via Getty Images

Who’s been your standout player so far?

Standout has been Dan Grimshaw. He’s been with us since last season but continues to get more composed and even better at shot stopping. The last line in our defence and he keeps us calm when we are under the cosh.

Blackpool v Middlesbrough - Carabao Cup First Round
Grimshaw’s a standout for Blackpool this season
Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Who’s not quite been at the races?

Marvin Ekpiteta is maybe one who has struggled to adjust to the new playing style so far. He’s usually impeccable and he’s by no means been bad so far but needs time to adjust to having more of the ball and more of the game in front of him.

Millwall v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship
Ekpiteta needs time to adjust
Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

How’s the general feeling regarding your manager?

Everyone’s still to be won over. There have been positive signs but also plenty to be concerned about in terms of our safety for this season. Most accept it’s not his fault that we lost our main man and weren’t able to replace but it’s his job to adapt and improve us.

Millwall v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship
Former Lincoln manager Michael Appleton joined the club after Critchley left for Villa, but it hasn’t all been positive so far.
Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Where did you think you’d finish before the season started, and has that changed?

I would’ve taken 18-19th and generally that feels about right at the moment.

Millwall v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship
Three wins and two draws in 10 games sees Blackpool lying in 19th position. One of those defeats was a 2-1 loss to Millwall.
Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images

And finally, what’s your impression of Sunderland been so far?

Sunderland have done about what I expected and predicted you’d be right up there with Blackpool favourites Simms, Embleton and Ballard! It was a huge shock that Neil left but I doubt that’ll slow you down.

