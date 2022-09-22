Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?

Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11

The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!

What’s gone well for you so far this season?

The new style of football where we are trying to get more control of games and create more chances has generally worked quite well and the transition from Critchley is underway.

And what’s not gone so well?

The window wasn’t great. We lost Critchley and then Bowler didn’t go until deadline day. A few big signings didn’t come off including Ellis Simms. We are probably worse off than we were 12 months ago in terms of the squad.

Who’s been your standout player so far?

Standout has been Dan Grimshaw. He’s been with us since last season but continues to get more composed and even better at shot stopping. The last line in our defence and he keeps us calm when we are under the cosh.

Who’s not quite been at the races?

Marvin Ekpiteta is maybe one who has struggled to adjust to the new playing style so far. He’s usually impeccable and he’s by no means been bad so far but needs time to adjust to having more of the ball and more of the game in front of him.

How’s the general feeling regarding your manager?

Everyone’s still to be won over. There have been positive signs but also plenty to be concerned about in terms of our safety for this season. Most accept it’s not his fault that we lost our main man and weren’t able to replace but it’s his job to adapt and improve us.

Where did you think you’d finish before the season started, and has that changed?

I would’ve taken 18-19th and generally that feels about right at the moment.

And finally, what’s your impression of Sunderland been so far?