On This Day (2 Sept 2013): Italian duo seal deadline day moves to SAFC – but fan favourite goes

Deadline days are always a bit hectic, and nine years ago in 2013 we saw a couple of last-minute incomings – as well as a departure that shouldn’t really have been allowed to happen. But Di Canio, ya knar.

Heading through the doors at the Academy of Light were 22-year-old Fabio Borini – on a season-long loan from Liverpool – and 31-year-old Napoli fullback, Andrea Dossena.

It’s easy to forget how young Borini was when he first arrived at the club. He’d been ‘around’ for a while, first appearing on the English scene at Chelsea, signing from Bologna, and then chalking up time with Swansea, Parma and Roma before returning to the UK with Liverpool in 2012.

He’d certainly earned a good reputation at a young age – he’d made the Italian squad for Euro 2012 after a good season at Roma, which prompted the Merseysiders to splash out £10.5m for him. In his first season at Anfield, he suffered from a couple of long-term injuries, but he did make 20 appearances and scored his first Premier League goal for them against Newcastle.

When you look back on how things went for Borini at Sunderland, it’s with mixed emotions. During his loan spell, he was class – scoring some cracking goals, including the opener in the League Cup Final against Manchester City, and some memorable derby strikes. Poyet got the best out of him, and he was clearly motivated by both playing regular football in front of big crowds, and the opportunity to develop his career.

His aim was clearly to make it at Liverpool – who could blame him – and he turned down a permanent move at the end of that season, only to accept one a year later when Liverpool practically forced him out.

As a permanent signing, he didn’t live up to expectations, but he was the epitome of a great loan signing when he arrived on this day nine years ago – young. talented, in need of a game – and he rarely let us down.

Which is more than can be said for Andreas Dossena. My only real recollection of him is his horrendous tackle at Hull for which he received a red and we were left playing with nine men for the majority of the game.

He was evidently a decent player in his day, but for us, he looked unfit, slow, ponderous and just dirty. I’m not averse to a good strong, borderline-illegal tackle, but he took it way too far. He did start in a win against the mags though, so not all bad.

As for the departure, it was a big one, and all down to a falling out with Di Canio, who had seemingly used a drink drive charge to push Stephane Sessegnon out of the club, in the direction of West Brom.

It was a huge waste. Signed from PSG two and a half years before by Steve Bruce, Sess was a shining light for us – he could score, create, gave a shit, and worked hard off the ball, too. He was consistent too – he started all bar seven league games in his time at the club.

At 28, he was just getting to his peak, and it was a total waste that he was allowed to leave for a fee of around £6m, despite him only signing a new three-year deal the summer before.

In typical Sunderland fashion, Sessegnon’s debut for West Brom came against us three weeks later, and he scored the first goal of the game that saw Di Canio – the reason he left – be sacked.

Timing, eh?