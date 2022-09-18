 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Jewicast: VAMOSSSSSSSSSSS - The Watford 2-2 Sunderland AFC Review!

The lads - Gav, Chris and Martin - got together Sunday morning to react to a great result on the road, as Sunderland came from behind twice to bring another Championship point back to Wearside before the international break!

By TheHashpipe83
What's the crack?

  • THE JEWISON BENNETTE GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
  • How are we all feeling after yesterday’s result?
  • AJI LAD - Alese gets his first professional goal with a bit of help from that fangled goal line technology!
  • Not everyone had the best of days but Sunlun once again found a way!
  • What did the lads make of the overall performance? What about those youngsters brought on from the bench eh? Some serious talent there…
  • Matete, Diallo, Ba, Bennette - The future looks extremely bright!
  • Team spirit and camaraderie - Class to see the Lads all fighting for one another and looking after the new arrivals;
  • Tony f***in’ Mowbray is the absolute boyo so the lads start that ‘waxing lyrical’ business as they go over all the reasons they believe Mogga is the perfect fit for SAFC!
  • The Lads are buzzing, the fans are buzzing, the gaffer is buzzing - Watford aren’t buzzing - so what do we do now for a couple weeks?

HA’WAY THE (YOUNG) LADS!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

