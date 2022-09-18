Roker Rapport Jewicast: VAMOSSSSSSSSSSS - The Watford 2-2 Sunderland AFC Review!

What's the crack?
- THE JEWISON BENNETTE GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
- How are we all feeling after yesterday’s result?
- AJI LAD - Alese gets his first professional goal with a bit of help from that fangled goal line technology!
- Not everyone had the best of days but Sunlun once again found a way!
- What did the lads make of the overall performance? What about those youngsters brought on from the bench eh? Some serious talent there…
- Matete, Diallo, Ba, Bennette - The future looks extremely bright!
- Team spirit and camaraderie - Class to see the Lads all fighting for one another and looking after the new arrivals;
- Tony f***in’ Mowbray is the absolute boyo so the lads start that ‘waxing lyrical’ business as they go over all the reasons they believe Mogga is the perfect fit for SAFC!
- The Lads are buzzing, the fans are buzzing, the gaffer is buzzing - Watford aren’t buzzing - so what do we do now for a couple weeks?
HA’WAY THE (YOUNG) LADS!
