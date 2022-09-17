Andy’s Player Ratings: Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Alese & Bennette’s first goals win a deserved point

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Could only get a fingertip on a cross for the first goal, not enough to stop the ball finding Davis and should have been more aggressive for the second goal but didn’t attack the cross or the consequent high ball.

Luke O’Nien: 5/10

A mixed game for Luke, showed a great bit of calmness in the first half after he chested the ball down for Patterson in a dangerous situation but a calamitous own goal and a couple of dodgy moments on the ball.

Danny Batth: 7/10

A rock at the back as usual, won everything that came near him and made a good block following a Watford striker rounding Patterson.

Aji Alese: 7/10

Scored the first equaliser but his defensive game was very good today with very little coming down his side.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

A difficult game against Sema but stuck at his task and doesn’t look out of place at right back.

Corry Evans: 5/10

Not the calming presence we’ve seen for most of this season.

Dan Neil: 5/10

A bit sloppy on the ball this afternoon as we struggled to retain possession.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Involved in the first goal and almost scored himself but for the linesman to call an offside on his goal.

Alex Pritchard: 5/10

Worked really hard all afternoon and his good cross led to the first goal but very little to work with up front.

Elliot Embleton: 5/10

Another hard working effort with very little reward.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

His cross led to Bennette’s equaliser and caused problems when he had the ball, set up another chance for Bennette which was spurned and O’Nien didn’t quite get enough on his shot.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo: 6/10

A lively display, put in an inch perfect cross for Clarke to score only for the offside flag to spoil the party.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Almost found an equaliser when the score was still 2-1 after he pounced on a loose ball but could only fire wide.

Jewison Bennette: 7/10

Scored the second goal to snatch a point but also looked very dangerous whenever he got the ball and should probably have scored shortly before he did.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Added much needed energy to a tired looking midfield and put in a very tough tackle late in the game to make sure Watford couldn’t break.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Looked comfortable in possession.

Man of the Match: Aji Alese

Jewison Bennette ran him close in the end but my man of the match was Alese who followed up a very good display against Reading with another one in a difficult away game. Scored the first equaliser but was calm on the ball, good in the air and covered the left hand of Sunderland’s defence really well.