Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 10 - Watford v Sunderland

Last time around - Reading away

After the dip of our loss at Boro, we had a huge peak in the middle of this week. All those in the ground and watching on Sky witnessed what can only be called an epic 60 minutes. We were devoid of all strikers, but Sunderland fans experienced some of the best footy we have played since we were in the top level.

Paddy, Jack and the lads turned a dull first half an hour - where we lost our second striker Simms to a foot injury - into a show of beautiful attacking football. We had false 9s, backheels, stepovers, and impeccable counter-attacking play of the like we have not seen for many a season.

Let’s hope this continues, as it was absolutely bloody marvellous!

Who called what? Let's have a look.

Clearly not all the lads predicted a win, which is understandable given Reading hadn’t lost at home all season and were flying high in 4th. This gives us mixed results in the points scored by the Predictions posse.

Will gets 3 points for bravely predicting the right score, and Malc and Jack both get 1 point each for calling a win. Nothing for the others who all went for a draw, and nobody predicted Roberts would open our account as precisely as he did. That bottom corner of the net is probably still nervous now. Clinical is an understatement.

Predictions League Table

Will gives himself a 4 point lead at the top of the table after correctly shouting a 3-0 victory. Nothing more than a fag paper separates 2nd from 5th. Martin… well, Martin needs some points.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Watford 0-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

After seeing what a bit of confidence can do to old Paddy, I cannot see him doing anything other than carrying on his scoring streak this weekend.

I don’t think we will have as good a time as we did in Berkshire, but given Elton John’s fave team lost to both QPR and MK Dons at home last month (the latter in the cup), they are beatable.

1-0 to the lads, six points from six on the road, and a very happy week for Sunderland fans, among all this sadness around the Royal Funeral.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Watford 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

What a win on Wednesday it was, each goal absolutely magnificent.

It has ultimately restored my confidence going into the weekend, against a Watford side who have had a strange start to the season.

Huge wins over Burnley, Boro and Sheffield United, have been followed by some disappointing draws and defeats.

If we play like we did against Reading, I see no reason why we can’t surprise Watford and claim all three points.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Watford 0-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

Watford are a very curious team this season… in the first five games they had three 1-0 wins and two 1-1 draws.

Then, all of a sudden they get beat by MK Dons in the EFL Cup and it seems to have completely derailed them! Since that game, they’ve not kept a clean sheet and only taken 4 points from 12.

It would be remiss of me not to balance that with the fact that we may have to go to Watford without a striker and one thing is for sure, they won’t sit back and give us Carte Blanche with the football like Reading did.

If Sarr is out it’s a big boost for us, but they still have Premier League quality. The atmosphere seems to have slightly soured at Vicarage Road, Rob Edwards is breaking under the pressure. Getting at them early will turn the fans and help make our job a little easier!

All things considered, I don’t think they’ll keep us out, but it certainly isn’t going to be the cakewalk we had in the week.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Watford 0-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

I must admit, I didn’t see Wednesday’s performance or result coming, particularly after Ellis Simms went off, but it was a joy to watch and the goals we scored were immense.

Another tricky game this one, with Watford favourites to go up, but their last match ended in their team and manager having it out with the crowd and a string of apologies being issued. It’ll be another test for the lads, and one I’m hoping we’ll meet head on. 1-0, with our ‘false 9’ to bag the winner.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Watford 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

After a decent performance midweek without a striker for the most part, the lads stay down south to play a real out-of-form Watford.

I believe this game could easily be a Sunderland win, but following the amount of pressing and counter intensity we used midweek, a tired and slow start may be on the cards and a draw to be salvaged at the death following a time where we are absolutely dominant.

This team can beat any in this league on its day. We have seen that. But with injuries piling up in an intense fixture list, will they be able to keep up the intensity of play we have come used to seeing? Or will it be another Boro away.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Watford 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Another away game against southern-based opposition, and thankfully going ahead after original doubts due to train strikes and the recent death of The Queen.

Watford have started slower than most expected, currently sitting below is in the table but we will need to be wary. They have retained some decent players following their relegation and I’d expect them to give us a far sterner test than Reading’s meek offering.

We need to take advantage of Watford’s languid start, and hit them hard like we did on Wednesday night. I have replayed our third goal so many times, and it shows how much quality we have in this team. Even Bennette and Diallo off the bench showed we have even more to offer, and we’re doing all this without a recognised striker!

If the lads can pick up from where they left off, we could easily make it six points down south this week.