Friday Night Live: Get involved tonight @ 19:30pm as we gear up for Saturday’s trip to Watford!

The Lads are back in action on Saturday afternoon as we make the trip to Vicarage Road. Join us tonight for some pre-match discussion ahead of the game!

By PhilipW_89
/ new
Reading v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 19:30pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live tonight at 7:30pm.

See you then!

