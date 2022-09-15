 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: Quick f***ing delightful reaction to Reading 0-3 Sunderland AFC!

Gav and Phil return to action, sitting down after Wednesday night’s match as a sublime Sunderland rolled over a poor Reading side to bring all three points back to Wearside!

What’s the crack?

  • Jack f***ing Clarke - Class, and more class. Pure class.
  • Patrick f***ing Roberts - “Who needs strikers” said the absolute baller as he took matters into his own hands...
  • Embo - Changed the game when everyone thought the game was over...
  • Mowbray is the Man - In Tony we Trust!
  • Absolutely f***ing delightful. Sacko seal of approval.

Enjoy the show and Ha’way The Lads!

How Can I Listen?

