Roker Rapport Podcast: Quick f***ing delightful reaction to Reading 0-3 Sunderland AFC!

What’s the crack?
- Jack f***ing Clarke - Class, and more class. Pure class.
- Patrick f***ing Roberts - “Who needs strikers” said the absolute baller as he took matters into his own hands...
- Embo - Changed the game when everyone thought the game was over...
- Mowbray is the Man - In Tony we Trust!
- Absolutely f***ing delightful. Sacko seal of approval.
Enjoy the show and Ha’way The Lads!
