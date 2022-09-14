Andy’s Player Ratings: Reading 0-3 Sunderland - Roberts double give impressive Lads away win!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Mostly a passenger as we dominated but everything he did, he did well. Looks confident.

Luke O’Nien: 8/10

Was very comfortable at centre back tonight, read the game well and made a good burst up field in the second half.

Danny Batth: 8/10

Absolutely imperious, won everything in the air and didn’t give Reading a sniff on the floor.

Aji Alese: 8/10

Won everything in the air, put some good tackles in and had a shot on target. Another who was very comfortable.

Lynden Gooch: 8/10

Very easy night at right back, not needed going forward but did put in a great cross that no-one got on the end of in the first half.

Corry Evans: 8/10

Strolled through the game, looked a class above the Reading midfield.

Dan Neil: 8/10

Played a great dummy for the second goal, then was heavily involved in the third with a great cross field ball. Hassled the Reading midfield all night, not giving them a moment’s peace.

Jack Clarke: 8/10

Worked hard on the left, scored one and probably should have scored another after being played in by Amad.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

A great effort from Pritchard tonight, pulled the strings in the first half and then played as a false nine to great effect following Simms’ departure.

Ellis Simms: 6/10

Ran the channels well but got crocked quite early and went down multiple times before needing to be substituted.

Patrick Roberts: 9/10

Two very well taken goals, tormenting the Reading defence before passing the ball home into the far corner.

Substitutes

Elliot Embleton: 8/10

Replaced the injured Simms and made an instant impact with two assists for Roberts. Slotted seamlessly into the space Pritchard’s move to striker opened up.

Amad Diallo: 7/10

We may have been winning comfortably when he came on but he got involved immediately, played both Clarke and Bennette in on goal and pressed Reading hard.

Jay Matete: 7/10

Came on as we were strolling to victory and helped us see the game out, did a nice bit of shepherding late on to see a potential dangerous out for a goal kick.

Jewison Bennette: 7/10

A great first touch for his Sunderland career and then looked lively every time the ball came near him, almost scored but near post shot was saved by Lumley.

Man of the Match: Patrick Roberts

Lots of potential man of the match displays tonight but has to be Patrick Roberts following his quick fire double. Both very well taken, after a driving run on his left from the right wing. Just what we want from him. Also worked hard all night and his link up play with Pritchard is a joy to watch.