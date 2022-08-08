Roker Roundup: Journo claims Broadhead set for a move to Wigan - but we want a centre half

Broadhead closer to Wigan?

Sunderland have had a strong interest in Nathan Broadhead this summer, following his highly successful loan spell last season.

The deal has been dragging on, however, with his Everton team-mate Ellis Simms signing for the club on-loan and also scoring twice on his debut at the weekend.

Now reports suggest that the 24-year-old may be leaning towards a move to Wigan Athletic rather than a return to the Stadium of Light.

The Athletic’s Michael Walker and Alan Nixon of The Sun both say that Broadhead to Wigan may be happening, which would be an ‘irritation, rather than a devastation’ according to Walker.

Think @Scottwilsonecho right judging by word from Everton end. Sounds like Broadhead now leaning towards joining Wigan. Not confirmed, but if so think Sunderland likely to be irritated/disappointed rather than devastated. https://t.co/4iJJIvsJTe — Michael Walker (@mwalker2771) August 7, 2022

Centre back incoming?

The Broadhead rumour is not the only bit of news Alan Nixon has mentioned regarding Sunderland.

The journalist also claims that Sunderland are looking at a free agent centre back, that should have progressed further than it has so far.

Sunderland have signed Dan Ballard and Aji Alese so far this summer and also have Bailey Wright and Danny Batth on their books but, with the team occasionally using a back three and the likes of Dennis Cirkin and Carl Winchester used as back up in that position, another centre-back may make sense.

Moyes explains Alese move

Speaking of Aji Alese, the former West Ham United youngster joined Sunderland on a permanent deal in the summer, and his former manager has been speaking why the Hammers sold him.

David Moyes, everyone’s favourite former Sunderland manager, told football.london that Alese would probably not get enough games with the Premier League club and it was time for the player to go and play regularly: