If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Roker Rapport Simmscast: Quick p*ssed reaction to Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland AFC!

What’s the crack?

ELLIS SIMMS IS MINT

LOCH NESS DROGBA RETURNS

I SHOULD STOP SHOUTING

What did the lads make of that performance overall?

Exhilarating stuff, we can't complain too much after four points in our first two games!

HAWAAAAAAAAY THE LADS

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

YouTube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.