Roker Rapport Simmscast: Quick p*ssed reaction to Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland AFC!

Our Mike Dunne and Bomber met up down in Bristol to react to Sunderland’s away victory at Ashton Gate!

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

  • ELLIS SIMMS IS MINT
  • LOCH NESS DROGBA RETURNS
  • I SHOULD STOP SHOUTING
  • What did the lads make of that performance overall?
  • Exhilarating stuff, we can't complain too much after four points in our first two games!

HAWAAAAAAAAY THE LADS

