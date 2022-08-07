Roker Rapport Simmscast: Quick p*ssed reaction to Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland AFC!

What’s the crack?
- ELLIS SIMMS IS MINT
- LOCH NESS DROGBA RETURNS
- I SHOULD STOP SHOUTING
- What did the lads make of that performance overall?
- Exhilarating stuff, we can't complain too much after four points in our first two games!
HAWAAAAAAAAY THE LADS
