Free Friendly: SAFC Women offer free tickets to fans for their game against Nottingham Forest

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

On Friday evening, Sunderland Women announced on their social media that they would now be playing their final pre-season friendly at Eppleton, as opposed to the originally planned Academy of Light (Sunday 14th August).

On top of the game being made open to the public, the club also announced that all tickets are free, making it perfect for those who may have had their interest piqued after the success of England’s Lionesses at the 2022 Women's Euros - somewhere for parents to take their kids during the summer holidays, or for casual observers who have fancied popping along to a game for a while now but haven’t really had the chance.

Truthfully, this is a fantastic opportunity for our fellow Sunderland fans to back and support the Women’s team before the start of their league campaign - something we’ve really been trying to encourage through our coverage of the team here on Roker Report for quite some time.

In fact, you can make it a Sunderland-filled weekend - the men's team are playing at home against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday 13th August, and you can follow that up by watching Sunderland Women play against Nottingham Forest the very next day.

We are delighted to confirm #SAFCWomen's friendly with Nottingham Forest on Sunday 14 August will now be played at Eppleton, with free tickets available here ️ — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) August 5, 2022

The Lasses have won all of their pre-season friendlies so far - a 3-1 win over Motherwell on the 24th July, a 4-0 win over Newcastle Women on the 28th July, and a 3-1 win over Hibernian three days after that.

The game against Nottingham Forest will be the last pre-season friendly before the squad undergoes preparation for the upcoming 22/23 Barclays Championship season, which kicks off with a tasty local derby on the 21st August against Durham Women - and 80% of tickets have already been sold for the River Wear Derby at Durham’s Maiden Castle.

The occasion provides fans with a chance to see our new summer signings in action before the season gets underway.

Tyler Dodds, Nicki Gears and Abbey Holmes have all had an immediate and noticeable impact on the team since arriving, with all three getting on the scoresheet across the three friendlies - Gears notching two, and both Dodds and Brown bagging one each, and ‘trialist’ Danielle Brown also getting on the scoresheet prior to her official signing on Friday.

In spite of that, we also have the same loyal and passionate core of players we saw last season continuing their fine form, with our very own England WU17’s player Grace Ede getting two goals, and England WU19’s Neve Herron also getting on the scoresheet.

There is no better time to come and watch our Lasses, particularly after England’s Lionesses gripped the nation with their emphatic and entertaining football - and of course, Euros trophy. Perhaps you’ll even see one or two stars of the future - young hopefuls who will one day follow in the footsteps of Jill Scott, Demi Stokes, Jordan Nobbs, Steph Houghton, Lucy Staniforth and Beth Mead, moving from wearing the red and white of Sunderland to donning the Three Lions at a major tournament.

As well as offering up free tickets to their friendly against Nottingham Forest, this year sees the return of the Eppleton CW season card, which allows fan to watch both Sunderland Women and Sunderland U21s play there this season.

With cards priced at £60 for adults, £30 for over-65s and £10 for under-16s (roughly equating to £2.50 per game for adults, £1.25 per game for over-65s and just 41p per game for under-16s), its the perfect opportunity to support not just the men’s senior side, but the Lasses and this year’s SAFC U21s team too.

If you’re a season card holder at the Stadium of Light, then you can already attend these games for free - it’s a ‘one club’ season card!

So, why not pop along for the Forest game and give it a try. It might not be for you... but then again, you might love it. And, if you do, you’ll be welcomed with open arms by the loyal band of Sunderland Women supporters who follow our Lasses passionately and loyally up and down the country each and every week. Why not, eh?