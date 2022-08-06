Andy’s Player Ratings: Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland- A debut brace for Simms as Black Cats bag victory

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with either goal, particularly after Chris Martin bundled into him for the second, but was strong from set pieces late on.

Lynden Gooch: 5/10

Nowhere near his man for the first Bristol City goal and did the same again shortly afterwards. Improved from that point on, however, and was steady.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

A battling display by Ballard. Not afraid to chuck himself into dangerous situations and looks the part.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Unfortunate to score an own goal but was a rock at the back, with City not getting much change out of him.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Played on the left side of a three and was solid throughout.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Was booked in the first minute and maybe a little hesitant for the majority of the first half as a result, but much better after the break and almost scored with a volley from a corner.

Dan Neil: 6/10

A little too casual with the ball in the first half and was passed around at times, but much better in the second.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Was struggling to get involved in the game and did not track his runner well enough for the second Bristol City goal. Afterwards, he stepped up a gear or two, got two assists and was instrumental in the win.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

A bit quiet in the first half in the left wing-back position, although he did clear a shot off the line, but really troubled the home side down their right in the second half.

Ellis Simms: 8/10

Was a handful for the home side all game. Looked to have too much strength and pace and marked his debut with two really well-taken goals.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Scored the winner, set up the first for his strike partner after he closed down a defender, and his work rate was superb.

Substitutes

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Replaced Pritchard as we looked to see the game out, and had one shot blocked from the edge of the box.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Came on late for Jack Clarke and won some important headers as the minutes ticked down.

Leon Dajaku: N/A

A late replacement for Simms.

Man of the Match: Ellis Simms

A brilliant debut. He scored after just three minutes with a driven shot from the edge of the box; he scored his second following a good run and turn in the box, and troubled the home side all afternoon.