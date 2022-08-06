 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bristol City v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

Andy’s Player Ratings: Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland- A debut brace for Simms as Black Cats bag victory

Ellis Simms scored twice on his debut as Sunderland picked up their first league win of the season. Here’s how Andy rated the Lads!

By Andy Tomlinson
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with either goal, particularly after Chris Martin bundled into him for the second, but was strong from set pieces late on.

Lynden Gooch: 5/10

Nowhere near his man for the first Bristol City goal and did the same again shortly afterwards. Improved from that point on, however, and was steady.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

A battling display by Ballard. Not afraid to chuck himself into dangerous situations and looks the part.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Unfortunate to score an own goal but was a rock at the back, with City not getting much change out of him.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Played on the left side of a three and was solid throughout.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Was booked in the first minute and maybe a little hesitant for the majority of the first half as a result, but much better after the break and almost scored with a volley from a corner.

Dan Neil: 6/10

A little too casual with the ball in the first half and was passed around at times, but much better in the second.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Was struggling to get involved in the game and did not track his runner well enough for the second Bristol City goal. Afterwards, he stepped up a gear or two, got two assists and was instrumental in the win.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

A bit quiet in the first half in the left wing-back position, although he did clear a shot off the line, but really troubled the home side down their right in the second half.

Ellis Simms: 8/10

Was a handful for the home side all game. Looked to have too much strength and pace and marked his debut with two really well-taken goals.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Scored the winner, set up the first for his strike partner after he closed down a defender, and his work rate was superb.

Substitutes

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Replaced Pritchard as we looked to see the game out, and had one shot blocked from the edge of the box.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Came on late for Jack Clarke and won some important headers as the minutes ticked down.

Leon Dajaku: N/A

A late replacement for Simms.

Man of the Match: Ellis Simms

A brilliant debut. He scored after just three minutes with a driven shot from the edge of the box; he scored his second following a good run and turn in the box, and troubled the home side all afternoon.

Bristol City v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

