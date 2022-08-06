Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 2 - What will happen when Sunderland face Brizzle?

Last time around

The forecasts were quite optimistic for the first game of the season last Sunday lunchtime, which is notable seeing as how Sunderland often underperform when they’re on Sky.

The Black Cats came away with a 1-1 draw which was a good result for the team - and for some of the lads in the Roker Report Predictions league.

Predictions League Table

After correctly calling a 1-1 draw but not the goal scorer in young Clarke, we have three lads taking 3 points and joint first in the early league.

Martin correctly called a draw but the wrong score, so gets a point. No return for Jack or Malc for their optimism in calling a win. Hopefully that can change this weekend.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Bristol City 0 - Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Sunderland played well for most of the first half last Sunday, and while they didn’t win, they probably valued the point they earned almost as much as what they learned about playing back at the second tier.

Bristol lost in their opening game away to Hull so will want to bounce back and get some points on the board. That said, last season they ended the campaign on -15 goal difference, so hopefully we can score and then hold on to a solid clean sheet.

Ross Stewart should have scored at home so will surely open his account in this tie. If the Lads can play as well as they did in the home first half and avoid a great goal like that scored by Coventry, we may well have four points from two games.

Fingers crossed.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Bristol City 2 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

The first away game of the season sees one of the longest trips in the league, as we venture south to Ashton Gate in the hope of building upon our solid point on Sunday.

There’s no easy game in the Championship, and for a side like Bristol City, who are into their eighth consecutive season as a Championship side, they are no exception.

They have every right to feel aggrieved after their opening day defeat to Hull. They lost to a combination of the most non-penalty I’ve seen in a while and a wicked deflection in the final moments, so will be baying for blood.

I’ve been in different minds as to how I see this going. I’d love to think we could nick all three points, but it’s going to be tough.

So long as it’s not like the last visit to Ashton Gate, I’ll be alright with that!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Bristol City 1 - Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

It was Bristol City’s home record at the end of last season that saw them finish easily clear of the relegation zone.

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Hull last week - a team they trounced 5-0 in their last home game of last season, they’ll be looking to bounce back.

Sunderland will be settled having got their first game back in the Championship done and with it, their first point on the board. However, without the unique adrenaline rush that 40,000 Mackems provide, it’s going to be a difficult day in prospect for us.

Coventry are a better side than Bristol City and don’t carry the pace that the former were able to pin us back with, and City will be much weaker without Semenyo.

In my opinion, we are better than Bristol City, but all said, the game has a bit of a “morning after the night before feel” to it for Sunderland. That, with Bristol’s determination to get points on the board at Ashton Gate is going to lead me to another 1-1 draw.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Bristol City 2 - Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Sunday’s game against Coventry gave some positive signs ahead of what’s going to be a tough campaign, as well as showing quite clearly where we have deficiencies.

I think we can score goals – we have 5-6 attacking players who are more than capable of hurting championship teams, but we need to get a bit more streetwise in midfield and defence. Bristol City are a good team and it’ll be a tough ask to get anything from them.

I said on our pod earlier in the week I’d be happy with a draw, and that absolutely stands.

But, I think the odds are against us.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Bristol City 1 - Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Putting my optimistic hat on I want 5 points from the first 3 games, and I believe this is our best chance at a victory.

Bristol have been underperforming for a few years now and I feel they are a side we can take advantage of when they are not at their best.

After seemingly having next to nothing to complain about last weekend, I feel the optimism rising within the fan base and I’m ready for that to rise again.

Bristol were unfortunate to concede at all against Hull and may feel rightly deflated as a result. This is something, alongside Semenyo being out, that we could take advantage of. A nervous and hesitant crowd, an early goal, the pessimism could sink in for them and we could ride that wave for 90 minutes.

I believe we have what it takes to take on these sides and give as good as we get. We can show everyone we are back.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Bristol City 1 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Our first away day of the season, and hopefully we can build on our steady start of what I believe was a Coventry team capable of making the Playoffs.

The absence of Antoine Semenyo is a big miss for Bristol City, and gives us boost going into this one, but they have a squad of Championship standard players and we will need to work hard to get a result.

City will have been disappointed last week after seeing their 1-0 advantage bulleted by a contentious penalty and a deflected strike, and will be looking to bounce back.

I think if the lads can work to a similar standard as they did against Coventry, we’ll be in with a good chance of netting our first 3 points of the Championship season with the Loch Ness Drogba scoring his first in what I hope is many goals this campaign.