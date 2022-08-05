Share All sharing options for: Sunderland’s August Preview (Part One): What can The Lads look forward to this month?

Bristol City (A)

August begins with a trip to Ashton Gate for the lads and Sunderland will be hoping to pick up our first three points in the second tier since May 2018.

One to Watch: Andreas Weimann

Top scorer for the Robins last season with 22 goals, Weimann started this season as he finished the last, as he scored against Hull on the opening day. The Austrian international, who has had experience in the Premier League, is lethal in front of goal and is a headache for any defender at this level. Ballard and co will have to be switched on to keep him quiet.

Sheffield Wednesday (A)

We kick off our Carabao Cup journey with a short trip down to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday. They’ll be looking for revenge after our playoff success and have improved their side in the transfer window, so it won’t be easy.

One to Watch: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

I know I just said they’ve strengthened in the window, but their ‘One to Watch’ is a player who has been there since 2020. Dele-Bashiru scored twice on the opening day of the season and is probably the kind of midfielder that Sunderland need and may bully our midfield on the night. He’ll definitely be one to keep an eye out for.

Queens Park Rangers (H)

Our first home game of the month sees QPR the visitors. You may remember Jason Steele deciding to switch up the sport at hand, opting to play basketball, last time we faced the Londoners in a league game. Having said that, we did have success against this opposition last season, although you can expect a very different team to play at the Stadium of Light.

One to Watch: Rob Dickie

The obvious choice would be Ilias Chair but I’m pretty confident that the majority of EFL watchers are already aware of his quality.

Rob Dickie, signed from Oxford United, is a defender with an eye for goal. Not only does he have an eye for goal, but he’s also pretty good at his main job, which is defending. He’s been on Everton’s radar for a while and could, quite seamlessly, make the step up to Premier League football if and when it happens. Sunderland’s whole starting 11 will have Rob Dickie to worry about.

Honourable mentions: Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne

It always happens doesn’t it?

1. Player plays for Sunderland

2. Player leaves Sunderland

3. Player scores against Sunderland

Sheffield United (A)

The first big, big test for Sunderland as a Championship club will be the trip down to Bramall Lane for a Wednesday night, Sky TV clash with the Blades, who will no doubt be in and around the promotion places in May.

One to Watch: Rhian Brewster

A Champions League winner, Rhian Brewster will have a point to prove this season after a disappointing start to his Sheffield United career. Brewster has had success in the Championship before, scoring 10 in 20 for Swansea when on loan in the 2019/20 season. Having been on the bench in the opener against Watford, Brewster will be itching to play more and start scoring goals again. With £20 million man Sander Berge and the talented Iliman Ndiaye around him, he’s in a prime position to perform well this season.