Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 3-0 Rotherham Utd - Perfect start to the Mowbray era at SAFC!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Had a very comfortable night, made a couple of saves in the first half that you would expect him to make but was mostly untroubled.

Luke O’Nien: 8/10

Looks much better suited to being in a back three, read the game well all night.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Had to make an important tackle early on but had very little to do as Sunderland dominated. Really should have scored from a great Pritchard free kick but his header clipped the outside of the post.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Solid defensively all night, although did force Batth into an important block early but could have got an assist following a great cross but Stewart could only head over.

Lynden Gooch: 8/10

Had the beating of Rotherham’s defenders all night and forced them onto the back foot on their left, looks very confident at right wing-back.

Corry Evans: 7/10

A quieter night for Evans but such an important player with how he reads the game and covers the defence.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Another good game for Neil, worked hard when out of possession and quick to spread the ball out to Clarke and Gooch who had their fullbacks on toast.

Jack Clarke: 10/10

Fantastic performance tonight, looked up for it from the first minute and was going past players for fun. Set up two goals for Stewart and then scored a great solo goal himself.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Not as influential tonight as you would expect with the score line but still unlucky not to get an assist or two. Batth should have scored from his free kick and also laid a ball off to Stewart following a good team move but the striker fired over.

Ellis Simms: 7/10

Still showing signs of bedding in but he’s making himself a handful for defenders, probably should have scored when set up by Roberts late on.

Ross Stewart: 9/10

Two goals and an assist for Stewart tonight, could easily have doubled that tally. A great effort for a player who looked to be knocked out following a collision early in the first half.

Substitutes

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Brought on for Pritchard and played a top class ball through to Simms late on that should have seen us score a fourth.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

On late to replace the tiring Clarke as we saw the game out.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Replaced Neil late on.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

Unbelievable display tonight from Clarke, had the beating of his man from the very start and kept it up all night. Looked supremely confident, put two goals on a plate for Stewart, almost set him up for his hat-trick, scored a great solo goal and tracked back to help in defence. Could not ask for a more complete performance.