Roker Rapport Podcast: Welcome Mogga! Tony Mowbray is the Sunderland AFC Head Coach!

What’s the crack?
- Been a funny week hasn’t it...
- Happy with the appointment? Blackburn fans are full of praise and Boro fans feel sick right now - how do the lads think it’s gone down with our fans?
- The departure of AN may have sent shockwaves initially but the club don’t seem to be letting it get in the way of getting business done - some interesting signings on the way...
- How we feeling ahead of tonight’s game against Rotherham?
- Just a quick one lads and lasses, we’ll be back soon! Ha’way the lads and All Hail Mogga!
