Match Preview: Sunderland v Rotherham United - Can the Lads claim a first win on home soil?

Wednesday 31st August 2022

(12th) Sunderland v Rotherham United (5th)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 19:45

The build-up...

Saturday was huge in gauging a reaction from the players on the pitch and the fans off it. Tonight is huge in the fact that these are the type of games we should respectively be targeting to collect all three points this season.

So far, our impressive performances haven’t yielded the points they really deserved and tonight presents an opportunity in our first game under the floodlights at the Stadium of Light this season to collect our first three points on home soil following our return to the Championship.

Regardless if the manager/head coach situation is resolved, we’d imagine the Lads will line-up without too many changes from the side that deserved more against Norwich City on Saturday.

It’s only been about four months since we last took on Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light and the 1-1 draw on that occasion means they are still looking for their first victory on Wearside since 1959.

Having said that, the Millers unbeaten start to the season following promotion last year suggests it could be a tough test for the Lads tonight. Convincing home wins over Reading and Birmingham City have been backed up with solid draws at Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers on the road.

The past six years have either ended in relegation from the Championship or promotion from League One and Paul Warne will eager to keep the impressive start to the season rolling to avoid continuing their yo-yo existence.

Head to head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 8

Draws: 5

Rotherham United wins: 1

Sunderland goals: 30

Rotherham United goals:8

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Tuesday 26th April 2022

Sky Bet League One

Stadium of Light

Sunderland 1-1 Rotherham United

[Ihiekwe (OG) 88’ - Ihiekwe 17’]

Sunderland: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Doyle, Hume (Clarke), Evans, O’Nien, Matete (Embleton), Gooch, Broadhead (Pritchard), Stewart Substitutes not used: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Roberts Rotherham United: Johansson, Harding, Osei-Tutu (Mattock), Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe, Ogbene, Rathbone (Lindsay), Smith, Barlaser, Wiles Substitutes not used: Chapman, Bola, Odoffin, Kayode, Kelly Attendance: 33,119

Played for both...

Danny Collins

Mick McCarthy signed the Welsh international back in 2004 from Chester City and Collins went on to make 163 appearances for Sunderland until his departure to Stoke City.

The defender then had spells with Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United in 2015 where he made 26 appearances before signing for Grimsby Town after just a year in South Yorkshire.

John Mullin

Mullin was one of Peter Reid’s first signings for Sunderland from Burnley and Mullin would go on to play in the Premier League for the Lads with a notable contribution of scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory at Roker Park over Manchester United.

He also had the honour of scoring the last ever goal at Roker Park when he scored the only goal in the ‘Farewell to Roker Park’ match against Liverpool in 1996. He eventually signed for Stanley via Rotherham United and Tranmere Rovers in 2008.