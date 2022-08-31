 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Nuneaton Borough v Stockport County - Pre-Season Friendly

Match Preview: Sunderland v Rotherham United - Can the Lads claim a first win on home soil?

Our home performances have deserved more so far and tonight is another opportunity to claim our first three points at the Stadium of Light - here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

By ChrisWynn
Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Wednesday 31st August 2022

(12th) Sunderland v Rotherham United (5th)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 19:45

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

Saturday was huge in gauging a reaction from the players on the pitch and the fans off it. Tonight is huge in the fact that these are the type of games we should respectively be targeting to collect all three points this season.

So far, our impressive performances haven’t yielded the points they really deserved and tonight presents an opportunity in our first game under the floodlights at the Stadium of Light this season to collect our first three points on home soil following our return to the Championship.

Regardless if the manager/head coach situation is resolved, we’d imagine the Lads will line-up without too many changes from the side that deserved more against Norwich City on Saturday.

Sunderland v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship
Lynden Gooch in action against Norwich City
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s only been about four months since we last took on Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light and the 1-1 draw on that occasion means they are still looking for their first victory on Wearside since 1959.

Having said that, the Millers unbeaten start to the season following promotion last year suggests it could be a tough test for the Lads tonight. Convincing home wins over Reading and Birmingham City have been backed up with solid draws at Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers on the road.

The past six years have either ended in relegation from the Championship or promotion from League One and Paul Warne will eager to keep the impressive start to the season rolling to avoid continuing their yo-yo existence.

Rotherham United v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne
Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The betting...

The bookies have Sunderland as favourites tonight at 11/10 for the win, with Rotherham priced at 5/2 to pick up all three points and the draw is 23/10.

For a correct score, a 1-1 draw is the shortest odds at 24/5, followed by 11/2 for a 1-0 home win and a 1-0 away victory is close behind at 15/2.

Head to head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

  • Sunderland wins: 8
  • Draws: 5
  • Rotherham United wins: 1
  • Sunderland goals: 30
  • Rotherham United goals:8

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Tuesday 26th April 2022

Sky Bet League One

Stadium of Light

Sunderland 1-1 Rotherham United

[Ihiekwe (OG) 88’ - Ihiekwe 17’]

Sunderland: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Doyle, Hume (Clarke), Evans, O’Nien, Matete (Embleton), Gooch, Broadhead (Pritchard), Stewart Substitutes not used: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Roberts

Rotherham United: Johansson, Harding, Osei-Tutu (Mattock), Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe, Ogbene, Rathbone (Lindsay), Smith, Barlaser, Wiles Substitutes not used: Chapman, Bola, Odoffin, Kayode, Kelly

Attendance: 33,119

Sunderland v Rotherham United - Sky Bet League One - Stadium of Light
Action from the last time the two sides met at the Stadium of Light in April
Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Played for both...

Danny Collins

Mick McCarthy signed the Welsh international back in 2004 from Chester City and Collins went on to make 163 appearances for Sunderland until his departure to Stoke City.

The defender then had spells with Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United in 2015 where he made 26 appearances before signing for Grimsby Town after just a year in South Yorkshire.

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland - Premier League
Danny Collins
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

John Mullin

Mullin was one of Peter Reid’s first signings for Sunderland from Burnley and Mullin would go on to play in the Premier League for the Lads with a notable contribution of scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory at Roker Park over Manchester United.

He also had the honour of scoring the last ever goal at Roker Park when he scored the only goal in the ‘Farewell to Roker Park’ match against Liverpool in 1996. He eventually signed for Stanley via Rotherham United and Tranmere Rovers in 2008.

Soccer - Coca-Cola Football League Championship - Rotherham United v Sunderland
John Mullin in action for Rotherham United against Sunderland
Photo by Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images

