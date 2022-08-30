Roker Roundup: Sunderland linked with move for young French Le Havre midfielder Abdoullah Ba

French u19 international linked

With a move for Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain edging closer, Sunderland have been linked with a move for yet another young French midfield prospect.

French newspaper Paris Normandie say that Le Harve midfielder Abdoullah Ba was left out of tonight’s team to play Laval in Ligue 2 ahead of an imminent transfer, although the report says the 19-year-old is being tracked by several clubs, Sunderland are the only club mentioned.

Ba has been a regular in the Le Havre squad this season. He has 26 Ligue 2 appearances to his name, and has been a team-mate of Michut in the French international youth squads.

Kennedy delighted to sign Diamond

Lincoln City completed the season-long loan signing of Jack Diamond yesterday and The Imps manager, Mark Kennedy, told the club’s official website earlier today that the winger offers his team something completely different:

Jack can play off either wing or up front, and he offers us something completely different to what we’ve had in the building He comes with good experience - he knows what first-team football is all about, which helps for sure. He has been on the bench every week for Sunderland and we have had to be patient. There were a lot of people after Jack, so credit to the recruitment team for their work to get him in.

Another Costa Rican on the way?

A former team-mate of Sunderland’s most recent signing, Jewison Bennette, may be on his way to join him in England.

La Nacion claim that Orlando Galo must decide whether to leave Herediano before Thursday’s deadline or wait until after November’s World Cup.

The 22-year-old Costa Rican international defender has been linked with moves to the MLS, Las Palmas and Cadiz of Spain, as well as an unnamed English Championship club.

Although a decision as to whether he should leave has not been made yet, Galo says he will leave that up to the club’s manager, Japhet Soto: