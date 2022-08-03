Roker Rapport Podcast: Welcome back to the Championship - The Sunderland 1-1 Coventry Review!

What’s The Crack?
- Was that a satisfactory way to return to Championship action after so long away?
- How class were Pritchard, Clarke and Gooch - They all have points to prove it seems;
- What about that display organisation from the fans and The Spirit of 37 group? Stunning work from all involved.
- What areas do we - and the lads and lasses on social media - think needs the most attention?
- The lads answer some of your questions;
- Alex Neil wants bodies in before the window - do we need to rush?
- BREAKING: That ref was shocking, they all are it seems.
- Away fans and the North Stand - Don’t try acting a bunch of edgy little c***s when there are families, bairns and elderly lads and lasses below you, you f***ing scummy bunch of ****** b******s.
- The club needs to do more to protect the fans from the projectiles from above surely? Not wanting our fans to take the law into their own hands eh?
- How we feeling about the game next Saturday against Bristol City - are we confident or not now we’ve seen the quality of some of our opposition?
All this and more! Listen in!
