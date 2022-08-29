With Tony Mowbray on the brink of replacing Alex Neil, is it a good move for Sunderland?

James Nickels says...

Tony Mowbray’s record at Blackburn is one that speaks volumes, and that most Sunderland fans would have loved to have ourselves.

He got Blackburn out of League One via the automatics at the first time of asking, and then slowly improved their league position, finishing 15th, 15th, 11th and 8th.

While doing this, he blooded young players, worked closely in tandem with head of recruitment Stuart Harvey, and employed a similar high-pressing, high-intensity attacking style. Had Ben Brereton-Diaz’s form in front of goal not dried up, he could’ve taken them up last season.

It’s potentially underwhelming and a bit ‘safe’, but we need someone in and we can’t wait for three or four weeks.

Kyle Garrett says...

It’s not thrilling, but I’d say it’s quite a steady appointment. That’s if it’s true of course!

He did a relatively good job at Blackburn and probably took them as far as he could. He might be older than the last couple of managers appointed by the current regime, but he does fit the system.

He played a back three with Blackburn last season, and he also brought youth players into the first team, one of whom was Jan Paul van Hecke, who’s been rumoured to be moving to the Stadium of Light.

We shall see!

Mitch Marshall says...

I’m not going to pretend that I know a great deal about Tony Mowbray’s preferred style of football.

I probably know as much about him as the next Sunderland, namely that he can come across as a bit dour at times. However, as has been pointed out, Alex Neil barely cracked a smile all season despite our positive start, so that shouldn’t be a massive issue.

The former Middlesbrough stalwart knows the North East well, and would appear to have followed us quite closely this season. He also did an admirable job in his most recent managerial stint at Blackburn.

I saw his side take down eventual playoff winners Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last year, and I felt that they played a balanced, organised system, not unlike Sunderland when at our best this season.

I’d say that this admittedly limited evidence bodes fairly well, if the move goes ahead. Most of all, though, I’ll just be happy if the club makes a swift, sensible appointment that can allow us to get on with recruiting the players we need to have a trouble-free season.

On Saturday, our squad proved that with or without Neil at the helm, they have the quality to compete at this level. With a couple more additions, I won’t be too worried about us getting by in the Championship, either with Mowbray or someone of his ilk in charge.

I’ve had the emotional rollercoaster ups and downs for one season already, so, dour Tony, you’ll do for me!