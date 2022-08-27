Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-1 Norwich City - Frustration as Canaries complete smash and grab

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Got closed down really early on and was no nonsense with his kicking from that point, barely a save of note to make.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Looked good today, read the game well and made life difficult for the Norwich attackers.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Won everything that came his way.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Like O’Nien on the other side of the back three, read the game and looked for opportunities to get forward, including one mazy run late on but just couldn’t find the killer pass.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Had a shot blocked from a set piece in the first half and had a good battle with Hernandez throughout. A good ball behind him let to the winner but not sure he could have done much about it.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Good performance in midfield, unlucky not to score with two well struck shots blocked and gave protection in front of the defence.

Dan Neil: 8/10

Really aggressive closing down in the first half which set the tone for the game and put in a peach of a ball for Stewart when he hit the woodwork.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Put in a shift up and down the left flank, not a lot of in attacking areas though and when he did get past people he tended to be too deep to make anything happen.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Really unlucky not to be involved in a goal, troubled Norwich with his set pieces and came really close to scoring but for Hanley to throw himself in front of his goal-bound shot.

Ellis Simms: 6/10

Hit the post with a header and worked hard in the first half, looked a little leggy in the second half and should probably have come off sooner.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Hit a Neil cross onto the bar, had another shot blocked when well placed to score and worked really hard all game.

Substitutes

Elliot Embleton: 5/10

Came on while the rest of the team looked a little fatigued, had a couple of chances to make something happen but his end ball, once from open play and once from a set piece, were very poor.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Came on a little too late and with the team a little too tired to make anything happen.

Man of the Match: Dan Neil

Set the tone for the rest of the team and the majority of the game with aggressive closing down in the first half, created a chance for Stewart with his closing down in the Norwich box and also sent a peach of a cross into the Scottish striker in the second half. Like the rest of his team-mates he faded late on after a hard working shift but a good come back from the red card against Sheffield United.