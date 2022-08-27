Fan Letters: ‘Alex Neil has sh*t all over us’ says RR reader Tom

Dear Roker Report,

Alex Neil has shit all over us.

I know he has to think about number 1 first and foremost, but Stoke are shite.

Can’t understand it.

Tom Fallows

Dear Roker Report,

What can I say, where would I begin? We have lost the best Manager since Peter Reid and I cannot get my head around the shambles that is the board of this club.

Will we ever learn?

Right from the disgrace that is the ticket office through to the farce of the club shop and now finally where it is really going to hurt and that is the “fatality” of losing Alex Neil.

He is the only Manager since Reidy who actually “got” the club. He warned them months ago that he did not want to play catch-up with summer signings. This was a guy who was not all talk. He was spot on tactically and if they had just got their fingers out, we could have realistically been thereabouts at the end of the season.

Now what? Another Parky who will stagger in gushing about how huge we are, only to preside over us slipping into a relegation fight? How about another clueless Simon Grayson? Make no mistake, whoever they bring in will be a step down from this guy. He epitomised SAFC. The suits should hang their heads in shame, but they won’t. They will say they did everything they could to keep him, but that is a lie. That is me finished completely. I was already on the line in the sand after the garbage I endured trying to get my Grandson a ticket to sit next to me for the last two home matches, but this has pushed me over the side. Almost 50 years of supporting this lot, and nothing ever changes, and it never will. I cannot tell you how sickened and angry I feel at this time. Good luck RR. You are going to need it with your mailbag after this debacle. I am completely done.

Regards.

PIP

Dear Roker Report,

Just when there’s some light, it always goes awry.

Guess Neil is not happy with player recruitment.

Echoes of the Defoe signing, which was over the manager’s head.

Neil wants immediate signings to strengthen for this season’s campaign.

He obviously doesn’t rate Alese and wanted someone else.

The future is the future, but Neil wants able recruits now.

My other worry, after losing the best manager we’ve had in an age, is that it may involve Stewart.

Neil wouldn’t entertain losing him at any price as he is fundamental to the team and how we play.

If he has been overruled on that, well, enough said.

With sadness,

Kenton Lynch