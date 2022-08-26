 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Friday Night Live: Get involved tonight @ 19:30pm as we chat Alex Neil’s Sunderland departure

It looks like Alex Neil is set to leave Sunderland for Stoke - so, join us tonight at 7:30pm over on the Roker Report Twitter page as we host our ‘Friday Night Live’ Twitter Spaces podcast.

By PhilipW_89
/ new
Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

How can I listen and take part?

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 19:30pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live tonight at 7:30pm.

See you then!

