Roker Roundup: Sunderland linked with brother of Lionesses star & Bennette speaks in Costa Rica

Bennette speaks in Costa Rica

Sunderland’s newest signing, Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette, has been speaking to the media in his home country following his move to Wearside.

Speaking to La Teja, Bennette says that the transfer is a dream come true and is still wondering if the move actually happened:

The truth is a dream come true. The same are things that one already analysing wonders if they are real, because they don’t seem like it, but thank God, the dream came true. Now we have to work harder for what’s to come.

La Teja asked Bennette if had been able to do anything away from football in England yet but the 18-year-old said he has been unable to do anything but follow the itinerary set out by the club due to how hectic the last few days have been:

I haven’t had time, we arrived the day before yesterday but very late. So, that day I just slept. The next day I did all the things related to the club and today we were waiting to close everything and from now on I can have days to do other things. Today I had my first training session, I did ball work with the physical trainer.

The player’s father has also been speaking about the move, with Jewison Sr. thanking the coach of the Costa Rican national team, Luis Fernando Suarez, for spotting his son training with his former club Herediano and calling him up for the national side based off that:

Today I was talking about it, Suárez is the football father for him, he was the person who trusted him, the person who came from outside, saw him, trusted him and put him in to play. He even took it to the tie! It is not just any coach who looks at a youngster and takes him to the tie. It is difficult for him to take risks with a young man and he still put him in the playoffs.

Stanway linked

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Chester goalkeeper Wyll Stanway, brother of Lionesses star Georgia.

The 21-year-old only became a goalkeeper 18 months ago, after previously being a centre-back, but such has been his progress that The Sun claim Sunderland are one of many clubs to show interest in the player.

Sunderland, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Wigan Athletic and West Ham United have all had Stanway scouted, while he has been on trial with Barrow, Salford and Blackburn Rovers.

Maja refuses contract extension

Bordeaux were relegated to Ligue 2 last season following struggles on the pitch but narrowly escaped demotion to non-league due to financial issues, only after they won an appeal against the original judgement.

With that in mind, the French club are desperate to reduce their wage bill and have offered Sunderland academy product Josh Maja a new deal at a reduced rate, one which the Nigerian international has completely ignored.

L’Equipe say that Maja has one year remaining on his deal and a paid loan departure, which would see Bordeaux save his €25,000 per week salary, before the end of the transfer window cannot be ruled out.