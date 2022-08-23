Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: Bennette heads to Wearside to wrap up Sunderland move

Bennette departs for Sunderland

18-year-old Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette’s transfer to Sunderland has moved closer after the winger departed his home country as he travels to England to complete his move.

Bennette was pictured at the airport with his father, who he is travelling to Wearside with, prior to his departure and described his impending move to Sunderland as an important step in his career.

According to AM Prensa the player is expected to arrive in London today and then undergo a medical before signing a four-year deal on Wednesday for a transfer fee of around £850,000.

Speaking to Tigo Sports before his departure, Bennette said he spoke to most of his international team-mates regarding his transfer, as well as his coach at international level Luis Fernando Suarez:

Yes, with most of them, with Joel Campbell, Celso Borges and Keylor Navas, they told me to go to Europe mainly to grow as a footballer, the important thing is to improve my footballing performance and the money will come later, but the main thing was to play in Europe. I thanked Prof. Suarez for the opportunities he gave me and for the trust, the appreciation he has had for me and the opportunity to put me in important games, I think that was key to be able to fulfil this dream. I called him and explained to him about the offer, he was very happy and told me that I had to work twice as hard, because in Europe if I carried on like that I wouldn’t be able to make it. He said I had to train twice as hard to perform as I wanted to.

Navas y Luis Fernando Suárez fueron consejeros de Jewison Bennette previo a convertirse en legionario El jugador parte este lunes hacia Inglaterra pic.twitter.com/YyxenAxG4Q — Tigo Sports Costa Rica (@tigosports_cr) August 22, 2022

Jewison Bennette: “I am very happy to join Sunderland, it is a big step for my career”. ⚪️@SunderlandAFC @SunderlandAFC pic.twitter.com/VU7aMNuJvR — Kevin Jiménez (@KevinJimenezCR) August 22, 2022

Como se informó, Jewison Bennette viaja hoy a Inglaterra para realizar pruebas médicas con el Sunderland.



SEGUIMOS. pic.twitter.com/qfcikQBlba — Kevin Jiménez (@KevinJimenezCR) August 22, 2022

More details on van Hecke interest

Sunderland have been strongly linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke in recent days and Voetbal International have provided more detail on that interest.

The Dutch publication says that Brighton want to extend the defender’s contract first, and although that should be a formality, the length of the deal has yet to be agreed.

van Hecke was missing from Brighton’s win over West Ham due to illness after featuring in the previous two games on the substitutes’ bench.

The report claims that van Hecke was the subject of interest from many Championship clubs - including Blackburn Rovers, where he won player of the year last season - but the decision was made to join Sunderland due to the similar playing style they have with his parent club, Brighton.

The 22-year-old is hoping to play regularly to enhance his international prospects.