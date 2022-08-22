Roker Rapport Podcast: Sky Sports News presenter Tom White reviews Stoke 0-1 Sunderland!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

What’s the crack?

Alex Neil has got us off to a cracking start; what has Tom made of our return to Championship action?

The SAS - Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms are relentless; are these lads the most potent attacking partnership in the EFL?

Dennis Cirkin is bossing it; the young lad is improving at a ridiculous pace, so safe to say the ‘step up’ was pretty easy for him?

Lynden Gooch has had a great couple games with the Captain’s armband - giving everything he’s got to get the job done - nice to see isn’t it?

Transfer Talk; does Tom have any snippets of information he can reveal to us about Sunderland’s recruitment plans for the coming weeks? What has he made of the business so far?

Jan Paul van Hecke - what do we know about the young Brighton defender (loaned to Blackburn last season) who has been heavily linked the past couple days..

Things seem to be going to plan - do the lads think this trend will continue under the mighty shiny bald heed of the chosen yin?

All this and more!

HE LOOKS GOOD, HE LOOKS FINE, ELLIS SIMMS IS ON MY MIND AND HE’S SUNLUN’S NUMBER NINE!

