Lasses Score Predictions: What will happen when SAFC Women take on Durham today?

Rich Speight predicts...a Sunderland victory!
1-2 to Sunderland.
I expect that we will come out on top, and that Nicki Gears will score a brace against her former side.
This is now a proper derby that gets a little bit edgier every time a player moves up or down the River Wear, and is basically the barometer for where each side lies in terms of its development. We have had a great summer in the transfer market, and Mel will have prepared meticulously for this match.
We're delighted to welcome Nicki Gears to the club as our first summer signing!— Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) June 9, 2022
Charlotte Patterson predicts... a derby day win!
Sunderland to win 2-1
It’s always hard to predict how things will go on the first day of the season, especially in a derby game, but I’m going to draw on the positives from pre-season.
I think that it will be a feisty and tight game, with fouls and cards being awarded throughout, as well as some end-to-end action. I predict that Nicki Gears will score the first goal, and that it’ll be 1-1 heading into the final third of the game before Tyler Dodds scores the winner.
Given the fact that it will take place in front of a sold-out crowd, and that it is also the first game of the season, we will definitely see an exciting and enjoyable match.
Graeme Field predicts...a high scoring draw!
2-2
This game is a really difficult one to call. It’s not made any easier with it being a derby as well as the first game of the season. I think we should be competitive against a fully professional side, although I’m torn about what to go for.
I think it will be Dodds and Gears with the goals. I also hope that the referee has brought her yellow cards this year, because last season, the referee didn’t get a grip on the game. Good luck to the team.
Loading comments...