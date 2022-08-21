If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Share All sharing options for: Lasses Score Predictions: What will happen when SAFC Women take on Durham today?

Rich Speight predicts...a Sunderland victory!

1-2 to Sunderland.

I expect that we will come out on top, and that Nicki Gears will score a brace against her former side.

This is now a proper derby that gets a little bit edgier every time a player moves up or down the River Wear, and is basically the barometer for where each side lies in terms of its development. We have had a great summer in the transfer market, and Mel will have prepared meticulously for this match.

We're delighted to welcome Nicki Gears to the club as our first summer signing!



— Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) June 9, 2022

Charlotte Patterson predicts... a derby day win!

Sunderland to win 2-1

It’s always hard to predict how things will go on the first day of the season, especially in a derby game, but I’m going to draw on the positives from pre-season.

I think that it will be a feisty and tight game, with fouls and cards being awarded throughout, as well as some end-to-end action. I predict that Nicki Gears will score the first goal, and that it’ll be 1-1 heading into the final third of the game before Tyler Dodds scores the winner.

Given the fact that it will take place in front of a sold-out crowd, and that it is also the first game of the season, we will definitely see an exciting and enjoyable match.

Graeme Field predicts...a high scoring draw!

2-2

This game is a really difficult one to call. It’s not made any easier with it being a derby as well as the first game of the season. I think we should be competitive against a fully professional side, although I’m torn about what to go for.

I think it will be Dodds and Gears with the goals. I also hope that the referee has brought her yellow cards this year, because last season, the referee didn’t get a grip on the game. Good luck to the team.