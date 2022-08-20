Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Stoke City 0-1 Sunderland - Here’s how the Lads rated after today’s win

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Not an awful lot for Patterson to do today, dealt with everything that came his way comfortably enough.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

A good afternoon for Gooch, was up and down the right all match and stopped Stoke from threatening that side.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Defended well and had a good battle with Liam Delap but took off at half-time due to picking up a booking.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Not threatened much by the home side, solid afternoon other than being a little too easily outmuscled by Gayle late on but thankfully came to nothing.

Dennis Cirkin: 8/10

Defended really well all afternoon and caused problems in the second half in particular with a few bursts forward.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Struggled to influence the game in the first half but much better in the second, really should have finished the game after being picked out by Simms.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Battled well and made a nuisance of himself in midfield but doesn’t provide the control we get with Evans. Sold short by Batth and forced to give away a free kick, got booked for it and taken off at half-time.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Not many chances to run at Stoke but put in a real defensive shift and picked out Stewart with a good ball over the top for the winner.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Not at his best today but still worked hard and made a couple of chances happen, one for himself when he cut inside but fired well wide and then playing in Simms who also fired wide.

Ellis Simms: 7/10

Quiet in the first half but much better in the second and will be slightly disappointed he never found the back of the net. Hold up play was excellent all afternoon.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Similar story as Simms but scored the winner on the stroke of half-time, should have scored a second and wrapped up the game but took too long after going past the goalkeeper, then fired wired.

Substitutes

Corry Evans: 7/10

Gave Sunderland a massive amount of control in the second half, compared to the first. Had another volley well saved and burst forward after winning the ball, played a 1-2 with Simms that could have resulted in a goal.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Came on at half-time and put in a shift without ever being troubled.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Came on late at right wing-back as we saw out the game.

Man of the Match: Dennis Cirkin

Was fantastic defensively all afternoon, shut Stoke down on their right and was quick to cover for Batth when needed. Burst forward on a few occasions in the second half and had a very good overall game.