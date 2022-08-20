Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 5 - Stoke City v Sunderland

Last time around - Sheffield United Away

The lads fought very hard midweek and came away with a lot of credit but no points, losing 2-1 to the Blades. Not a bad result or performance, especially after Dan Neil saw red half an hour in, leaving us with a man less for over an hour of play.

Matthew and Bomber were the only two predictions punters to be miserable enough to predict a loss, so they get 1 point each for the right outcome (and are buying a round very soon).

Nobody got the right scorer, and we did score a goal while 10 vs 11, despite the doubly miserable prediction from Bomber. It is great to see Lynden Gooch back on the scoreboard too, especially with such a pristine finish.

His goal and the wider performance in the second half really made a battle of it for the final 40 mins or so. Good things to take away, despite losing our first game in a very long time.

Predictions League Table

The top of the table is a little tighter with Bomber catching up with Will, and Matthew not far behind.

No further points for the early bottom three, despite a good spread of potential goal scorers in Pritch, Rossco and Simms being called. One wonders if Gooch may feature more often now he has broken his scoring duck, which he has had since the 2020-21 season - a long drought for someone who really can finish well on his day.

Facing Stoke away will not be easy to predict either, but they are hardly on fire in terms of form, and their fans seem low on confidence. Hopefully we can get back to gathering at least some points from our outing to The Potteries.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke 0 - 1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Stoke only have one win to their name this season like us, but they also have a couple of losses compared to our one loss and two draws. They were fortunate to get a point against the Boro too, with an equaliser getting them a 2-2 result in the 91st minute midweek - another team we need to watch for late goals, clearly. Any other time that would have been a 2-1 away win to the Smoggies. Every cloud.

The lads will have learned a lot in that away day in South Yorkshire, and the way the gaffer has reflected on the match will have given them exactly the right feedback - you gave your all, and you had them on toast till we lost a man. You can beat more or less anyone in this league.

Given we have concerns on Evans and Batth (though I hear the latter may be okay to play), I am going for a tight affair with our forward quality shading the game.

Ross is an absolute beast of a forward in this league, and we have seen ample evidence of that already, in just our first four games. I am backing him to grab us a winner to bring all three points back to Wearside.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke 1 - 1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

The manner of our defeat and the reaction from the fans on Wednesday was strangely refreshing. We showed a lot of heart, particularly playing most of the game a man down.

It builds my faith in Alex Neil, that no matter what is thrown at us this season, we’ll meet it head on.

Stoke are next and it is, like the games that went before it, a tough one to predict.

With a bit more depth, I might have backed us to win this given Stoke haven’t exactly pulled up trees in their first four games.

But I’m cautious at not being overly confident, so will go straight down the middle with a score draw, and big Ellis to open our tally.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke 1 - 1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Tough one to predict this week so I’m going to sit on the fence again!

In my opinion Stoke’s name and reputation gives them a lot more credit than they deserve in recent times. No longer are they Premier League hard to beat battlers, but they’ve still managed to cling to that reputation somewhat.

Defeats to an apparently struggling Huddersfield and dumped out the cup on penalties to Morecambe, Stoke’s only win this season so far has come home to Blackpool.

We are a much better football team than them however I can’t shake the knot in my stomach caused by the prospect of being without Evans, Neil and Ballard for the game - which equates to the majority of the strength in our spine.

Matete did very well coming off the bench on Wednesday night however he alone isn’t sufficient compensation for the loss of those three.

Our quality will get us a goal but my confidence in being able to keep clean sheets is on the floor currently, and with that I predict another draw.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke 0 - 2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After collecting only one point from six, when we should have had at least four, I’m surprised at how positive I’m feeling about our prospects.

Of course, injuries are impacting us now, and if Evans is sidelined again it could be a tricky afternoon. But hope springs eternal and I still believe with Stewart, Simms and Pritchard we have goals in our team. Stoke fans seem to be lacking in confidence so hopefully we can take advantage of that and get all three points.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke 1 - 2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a hard-fought loss midweek, I am predicting the boys to hit back straight away.

Every game so far, every player has left everything on the pitch, we are fighting for every ball but with defensive hiccups coming from the inexperience, the lads cannot yet keep that first clean sheet and for this reason I foresee both teams getting on the scoreboard.

A few injuries and no more reinforcements doesn’t dampen my spirits though, I fully believe if we come out of the traps again, like we have every game and really suffocate Stoke, we can take an early lead and have another start like QPR.

I am once again backing the boys to come home with three points, and I fully expect them to.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Stoke 1 - 2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After an eventful Wednesday fixture against Sheff United, which sadly reduces our options further with the sending off of Dan Neil and potential injury to Danny Batth, we face another former Premier League side in Stoke.

They have started slowly in the league, and seemingly have no idea how to get going with a real scattergun approach to their transfer business.

I fancy O’Neill to be the first manager booted in the Championship this season, and think we have a good chance. Away to Stoke isn’t the behemoth is once was and we should have the same attitude as all our games thus far - fearless.

Our team is facing an early test due to injuries and suspension but I’m confident our team spirit will see us through.