Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers - Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final

Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?

After Sunderland’s opening day draw with Coventry, Head Coach Alex Neil said he would still like to add four or five players before he can say he is satisfied with his squad. If you were in charge, who would you sign? Kyle Garrett offers up some suggestions...

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent)

The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons.

Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.

We need someone in the goalkeeping department who is slightly more experienced, and that will push Patterson and Bass on - he could be the right man for the job.

Sunderland v Rotherham United - EFL League 1 Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Marlon Fossey – 23 (Loan)

Sunderland’s right back options are limited and, although we have three or four players who can play in the position, only Trai Hume is an out-and-out right back.

Marlon Fossey of Fulham is an athletic, strong defender who caught the eye of many on loan at Bolton in the second half of last season.

Fulham are said to be examining Fossey over pre-season before making a decision on the American. It would seem natural that after excelling in League One, the next step for his development would be to test the waters in the Championship.

Bolton Wanderers v Sunderland - Sky Bet League One Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

Panutche Camara – 25 (Permanent)

A combative midfielder, Panutche Camara could be Sunderland’s missing piece in midfield.

Standing at just over six feet tall, the impressive Guinean midfielder would offer more of a presence to a midfield that did look weak in the second half against Coventry.

He can also chip in with the odd goal as well, getting on the scoresheet 5 times last season.

Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle - Sky Bet League One Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Nathan Broadhead - 24 (Permanent)

The name on every Sunderland fan’s lips.

Notching 13 goals in 26 games in all competitions last season in League One, the clinical Welshman is capable of it all, scoring all types of goals, whether that be right foot, left foot or header, cheeky flick or one-on-ones.

He showcased the best side of his game with his unbelievable ball control and sharp movements in and around the box.

If, and it is a big if, he can stay fit, he will be a massive threat at this level and will give Sunderland three very good, very different striking options.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
