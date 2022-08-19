 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sheffield United v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

Sunderland’s August Preview (Part Two): What can The Lads look forward to in the next few weeks?

Despite crashing out of the Carabao Cup in the first round, the Lads have started pretty well in the league. Kyle Garrett looks ahead to the second half of the month, which concludes with two home games.

Stoke City (A), 20/8/2022

August doesn’t get any easier for the Lads, with a trip to Staffordshire on Saturday.

Stoke have started the new season in as average a vein of form as they finished the last, picking up four points from their first four league games.

One to watch: Jacob Brown

My player to watch for Stoke was Josh Laurent. He’s recently picked up an injury, however, so instead, it’s Jacob Brown.

The former Barnsley man was Stoke’s top scorer last season with thirteen, and has already been on the scoresheet twice this season. Brown scored on Wednesday night against Middlesbrough, and will be looking to continue his goalscoring form.

Norwich City (H), 27/8/2022

A welcome week of recovery will follow Stoke, with a home match against bookies’ favourites, Norwich City, to come next Saturday.

The Canaries have had an indifferent start to the campaign, picking up only four points from their opening four games.

One to watch: Teemu Pukki

I was going to highlight someone else because Pukki is obvious, and everybody knows how good he is at this level. To be honest, though, no one really stood out when I was looking at their squad, so I’ve gone for the Finn.

During his two previous seasons at this level, he’s scored twenty nine and twenty six goals respectively, so his class is there for everyone to see. Having said that, Pukki hasn’t scored a goal this season (at the time of writing) and will be looking to get off the mark quickly.

Rotherham United (H), 31/8/2022

Sunderland conclude their August schedule with a home game against our League One rivals from last season, Rotherham United.

Despite losing arguably their two best players to Sheffield Wednesday during the summer transfer window, Rotherham have started surprisingly well, so it will be a tough test on Deadline Day.

One to watch: Chiedozie Ogbene

The Republic of Ireland international caused havoc during both of our games against the Yorkshireman last season and will be up for it on the night.

He has already registered three goals in four games this season and can be deployed anywhere along the Millers’ frontline. He is also very quick, which always seems to be an issue for our defence, no matter who plays.

